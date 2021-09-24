"Draymond and Ben Simmons are basically almost the same player" - Kendrick Perkins on why trading for the Philadelphia 76ers star won't work for Golden State Warriors

Kendrick Perkins, in the most recent installment of ESPN's The Jump, discussed how Ben Simmons' trade with the Golden State Warriors won't work. Perkins, a former player turned commentator, compared the Philadelphia 76ers estranged youngster to the Warriors three-time NBA championship winner Draymon Green.

While on The Jump, Perkins highlighted issues with the idea of Simmons joining the Dubs. Kendrick Perkins said:

Draymond and Ben Simmons are basically almost the same player. I mean, Ben Simmons is a more athletic version of Draymond. Draymond has become a point forward, that's what Ben Simmons is.

Perkins believes trading for Ben Simmons won't work for the Golden State Warriors

Perk's comments came as a reaction to Warriors owner Joe Lacob's comments on the Australian star's potential trade to the Golden State Warriors.

Lacob said: "He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don't know." He further explained his take by saying: "He's very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That's one issue. The salary structure is another."

The Golden State Warriors owner has since been fined $50,000 for breaking the anti-tampering rule and yet he has started a conversation that has taken over the NBA world. The Warriors are apparently least interested in Fresh Prince, with a player like Green amidst them who can do everything Simmons can and still perform under playoff pressure, and their decision seems sound for the time being.

Since Ben Simmons conveyed his absolute desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers, the rumors of his potential trade have dominated the media world. He has been linked to countless teams over the duration of two months. From the LA Lakers to Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets. However, to the dismay of the Philly office and team Simmons, no breakthrough has come.

The season countdown is ticking, training camps will begin soon and yet this saga seems as deadlocked as it was when it commenced. The future of the three-time All-Star is on the line and without a trade or a willing Simmons, the stalemate will hamper all championship dreams of the Philadelphia 76ers.

