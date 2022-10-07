“Draymond calls him soft and they square up…I don’t think it’s a big deal though” – NBA analyst postulates Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole, says similar incidents have happened before in NBA

The NBA world was dealt a shocking development this week. It was announced that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors had gotten into an altercation in practice.

According to the report, it appears as if Poole and Draymond were in a verbal altercation before it turned physical, with Green allegedly punching Poole. Green was excused from practice and the team has said they are going to take care of the matter internally. It's always going to generate some headlines around the league when it comes to two teammates having a physical disagreement. When it involves Draymond Green, it's sure to draw plenty of attention as well.

Throughout his career in the NBA, Green has been one of the most passionate players in the NBA. The Warriors veterans know this and have even commented that they "welcome" it. Making an appearance on "First Things First," analyst Chris Broussard talked about how he has heard that this disagreement was simply due to "trash talk." Broussard also said he believes that it's not a big deal.

"I was told ... that Draymond Green called Jordan Poole 'soft' & they squared up. Poole just thought it was trash talk & Draymond punched him. I don't think it's a big deal. This will be fine."

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The report involving Golden State Warriors players Jordan Poole and Draymond Green is sure to get plenty of attention in the world of basketball. The truth is that this simply could be an instance that happens with teams more than often.

It does present an interesting thought for some out there, especially when it comes to the contract situations of both individuals. Draymond is set to be in line for a potential contract extension at the end of the 2022-23 season. Poole is also in line for a hefty pay raise at the end of the season. Many have speculated what direction the Warriors might go when it comes to potential salary cap problems in the future.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Bob Myers said Draymond Green apologized to the team today for the altercation with Jordan Poole. Poole was there. He practiced. Draymond didn't practice. Myers said Warriors want to keep punishment internal. Bob Myers said Draymond Green apologized to the team today for the altercation with Jordan Poole. Poole was there. He practiced. Draymond didn't practice. Myers said Warriors want to keep punishment internal.

For now, it looks as if this could just simply be something that gets swept under the rug. The amount of national attention focused on it has the choice to make it a bigger story than the Warriors realize. For now, and especially with a veteran roster, it looks as if the team will handle things and take care of business behind closed doors. It was speculated that the team might suspend Green, but GM Bob Myers said that will be handled within closed doors.

