"Draymond is a combo of skip and stephen a": Fans react to Warriors star's lack of faith in Knicks despite Mikal Bridges' trade

The New York Knicks' trade for former Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges dominated NBA news leading into the draft. After years of reportedly trying to get him, the Knicks finally did it by offering the Nets a package they could not refuse. “The Warden” reunites with his former Villanova teammates Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo under Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

Draymond Green, in his podcast, reacted to some of the biggest headliners over the past weeks in the NBA. Here’s what he had to say when asked to comment about Bridges’ addition to the Knicks:

"Would not shock me if they get the No. 1 seed but I ultimately don’t think that team gets over the hump.”

The Golden State Warriors forward added that he doesn’t see the New York Knicks even reaching the NBA Finals in the next three years.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Green’s comments:

“Draymond is a combo of skip and stephen a!”

One fan agreed with Green:

“Draymonds right Brunson ain’t that guy”

Another fan had to take a shot at the podcaster:

“I’d bet they make the Finals before the Warriors”

Somebody shared his thoughts on why the NBA Finals is too high for the New York Knicks to get to:

“He’s right. They employ Julius Randle so their ceiling is ECF”

The Knicks sent Bojan Bogdanovic, four future first-round picks (top-four unprotected), an unprotected pick swap in 2028 and a second-rounder in 2025 to Brooklyn. New York followed up the Mikal Bridges deal by signing OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million contract.

New York played the playoffs last season without Julius Randle and only had Mitchell Robinson in a handful of games. Jalen Brunson couldn’t even finish Game 7 of the Knicks’ series against the Indiana Pacers after fracturing his hand.

The New York Knicks will have a loaded roster next season with Mikal Bridges in the mix, but Draymond Green isn’t that impressed. Other teams will retool, and the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, aren't going anywhere.

Draymond Green concedes the Knicks will be tough with Mikal Bridges

Although Draymond Green does not see the New York Knicks reaching the NBA Finals in the next three years, they will be tough pre-playoffs. Adding Mikal Bridges to the core that had a deep postseason will only make the team deep, skilled and balanced.

Green had this to say about the Knicks in the regular season:

“I’ll tell you now, I don’t wanna see that team in the regular season because they are going to be playing harder than nobody’s tomorrow. I kid you not, that team defensively is going to be tough, like tough, tough.”

The Knicks proved doubters wrong throughout their 2023-24 campaign. They will be raring to do the same thing with Mikal Bridges in the lineup next season. Facing Draymond Green and the Warriors will only give them extra motivation to do even better.