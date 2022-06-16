"The only player that you can come even remotely close to comparing him to, in this league is Kevin Durant" - Draymond Green makes a direct comparison between Boston Celtics maverick and KD

Draymond Green had the opportunity to play alongside Jayson Tatum in the summer before facing him in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics have had a challenging road so far, and Tatum has been at the helm of their successful efforts.

Draymond Green was in awe of what Tatum is capable of, despite the Golden State Warriors series being the 24-year-old’s worst in terms of scoring. Tatum has averaged 23.2 points over the past five games and is yet to have a huge game against Steve Kerr’s unit.

However, it is clear that Green doesn’t want to take him lightly, which is evident in his comments on Tatum. On the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” Green said:

“JT is a legit 6-foot-10. The only player that you can even come remotely close to comparing him to in this league is Kevin Durant. And we all know how I feel about Kevin Durant and what I think about him on the offensive end. One of the greatest scorers we’ve ever seen.

“Jayson Tatum is like a young version of that. Obviously don’t have all the experience that Kevin has. Kevin’s what in his 15th or 16th year, JT’s in his fifth. And so, you’ll continue to see that grow, but nonetheless, who he is right now is absolutely amazing.”

Playing on Team USA in the summer gave Tatum an opportunity to play with some of the greatest in the game, including Kevin Durant.

Fast forward to the NBA playoffs, Tatum put on a show against the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics swept them. It didn’t matter to Tatum that he was facing off against Durant, and he played with utmost the confidence, showing his maturity.

Draymond Green highlighted the effectiveness of Jayson Tatum by sharing something from the summer with Team USA. He said:

“I told y’all before – at USA, it was Kevin’s team. We all knew, we all know it – no problem, like it’s what it is. Kevin too, you can see Kevin kinda do it – ushering JT into it being his team.

“It’s like when we needed a bucket, you know K was doing his thing. But when we needed a bucket, alright now, go to JT. JT go get us a bucket.”

Draymond Green applauds Wiggins’ defensive intensity on Jayson Tatum

Andrew Wiggins has been adding value on both ends for the Warriors, rising to the challenge on the big stage. He’s been getting better with every passing game. He's also almost always handed the responsibility of guarding the opponent’s best scorer.

Wiggins caused a lot of problems for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, and is now replicating that effort against Jayson Tatum. Tatum is shooting just 37.3% in the finals, having to take some really tough shots due to defensive pressure.

He’s found a home in Golden State Andrew Wiggins put CLAMPS on Tatum and the Celtics in Game 5He’s found a home in Golden State Andrew Wiggins put CLAMPS on Tatum and the Celtics in Game 5 🔒He’s found a home in Golden State https://t.co/rYEVMH5i27

Green commended Wiggins for his defensive efforts, as he said:

“For Wiggs to do the job that he’s been doing defensively is just a true testament to his will. And his want to be great on the defensive end, as he’s been all playoff long.”

Wiggins will need to come out prepared in Game 6. Expect Jayson Tatum to take his game up to a higher level, considering the position the Celtics are in.

