“Draymond is the dirtiest player in NBA history- Skip Bayless scoffs at Draymond Green’s championship take while predicting beef with Jimmy Butler

In the pantheon of dirty NBA players, Skip Bayless has crowned Draymond Green the dirtiest of them all.

The lightning-rod Golden State Warriors forward drew the ire of the former Undisputed co-host, who dedicated an entire video speaking about the GSW power forward, labeling him a "grumpy old has-been" (from 2:35).

“Gray-bearded Draymond Green is a shadow of his championship self and I'll say it again: Draymond is the dirtiest player in NBA history.”

Further, Bayless brought up Green's comments on Jimmy Butler into the equation. During Sunday's All-Star game, Draymond Green, while doing television work, confidently declared and doubled down that with Jimmy Butler on board, the Golden State Warriors would be winning the championship. The comment did not go down well with the commentator who added:

“Now Draymond has dribbled behind his back slickly with a new prediction. [The] Warriors are going to win it all, win the boring, no-substance NBA Championship, yeah I’m talking about this year’s championship because now they have Jimmy Butler, who by the way, can be just as uncoachable and just as disruptive as Draymond can be.

The television personality then went on to predict that an aging Butler’s mercurial nature will eventually emerge and cause an inevitable clash with Green at the 'Olden State':

“Sure Jimmy’s gonna help some, now that he's on his best behavior after that collapse at Miami. He’ll help some, at least for a while, but he and Draymond will butt heads. It's inevitable; there will be finger-pointing, there will be blame-deflecting, there will be excuses made.”

Since acquiring Butler on February 7, the Warriors have gone 3-1. In the season, Golden State is 28-27 overall and occupies the 10th seed in the Western Conference, which is the final play-in position.

Draymond Green's history of crossing the line

Draymond Green is no stranger to pushing the envelope with some of his on-court antics. The 4-time NBA Champion has a long and checkered history of crossing the line on the hardwood. Here are a few of his low lights and in a few cases, low blows

May 16, 2016, Green serves a double shot to the groin of Stephen Adams.

In game 3 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Green’s size 15 managed to catch the below-the-belt, leaving the big man crumpled on the hardwood. This was the second time in the series Green’s foot found the Aussie’s groin, having previously nailed him in Game 1.

June 13, 2016, Draymond strikes LeBron’s groin.

With just three minutes left in Game 4 of the 2016 Finals, LeBron James stepped over Green after he fell and Draymond appeared to swing at LeBron’s groin as he was getting up off the floor. Although this was not the most egregious of Green’s out-of-bounds behavior, it proved to be the most costly as he was suspended for Game 5 of the Finals, a series the Warriors would go on to lose in 7 games.

On April 17, 2023, Draymond curb-stomped Domantas Sabonis in the chest. Down 2-0 and fighting for their playoff lives in the first round against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State forward got tangled up with Kings center Sabonis. Sabonis grabbed and held on to Green’s leg and ankle as he fell. Draymond responded by planting his size 15 square in the center of Sabonis’ chest. Sabonis was accessed a technical foul, while Draymond was given a Flagrant 2 Foul and was ejected.

On November 14, 2023, Green was suspended 5 games after he choked Rudy Gobert amid an altercation that began with Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels. Similarly, on December 12, 2023, Draymond Green was battling for position with Jusuf Nurkic when out of nowhere, the 4-time NBA champion struck the Suns player in the face, sending him falling to the floor. Green was handed an indefinite suspension, the severity of his punishment due to his extensive track record of unsportsmanlike conduct.

With that said, what did you make of Skip Bayless' comments on Draymond Green? Was he unnecessarily harsh or is he right in calling him the 'dirtiest' player in NBA history? Let us know in the comments.

