“Draymond is Draymond all the time….He just wanted to get a lick in” – Channing Frye believes players are accustomed to ordinary scuffles, says trash talking and altercations are a part of the sport

Draymond Green's altercation with teammate Jordan Poole has been a big topic in the NBA community. Former player Channing Frye believes players often have disagreements, and this is one of those cases.

The video of Green's fight with Poole was leaked through TMZ. It was a bad look for the league and the organization. The Golden State Warriors initially tried to downplay the incident, but the footage was too powerful.

Although Frye said that there are often disagreements among teammates, he believed the swing was a bit extreme. Several NBA pundits have commented on the situation, with most seeing it as a regular occurrence in the league.

On "Road Trippin'," Frye and Richard Jefferson agreed that dustups happen more than most people know and advised that players start to protect themselves.

"When you put a bunch of wolves in a ring and they go at each other, you forget you are teammates," Frye said. "You can't be soft in practice and then just turn it on. Like, when we're on the Cavs, Ty Lou wouldn't let us practice against each other, because the minute that we stepped on the floor, there's a different switch.

"All of us wanna win, and then certain people's motors and what makes them special is their internal dialogue of what they tell each other or how they talk to somebody. Gary Payton, I'm pretty sure, the biggest shit talker ever, didn't just talk shit to other people in practice. He was probably talking shit to his teammates.

"You have to be that way all the time. You just can't turn it on. So, Draymond is Draymond all the time. That is a little out of pocket, even for me, just the swing."

Frye had two takeaways:

"Two things that I would say. One, and I agree with Dame (Lillard) on this, the next time somebody gets in your airspace, you gotta keep their hands up, protect yourself. And then. No. 2, if somebody is rolling up on you, you gotta just take the worst, right? And either back up or you gotta handle your business.

"But I thought, like, just pushing somebody, that wasn't probably what I would have done anyways. But Draymond, the intent of that punch, was probably one of the worst ones I've seen. But, again, he didn't hit him again. He just wanted to get a lick in, and it was over."

Green has apologized for his role. He also cleared up rumors of the fight being due to Poole's impending deal.

Draymond Green has been fined for his role in the altercation

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors

Fans called for Green to receive some sort of punishment for punching Poole. Many believed he would be suspended and might miss the opening game.

However, coach Steve Kerr said the four-time NBA champ will only be fined. He also said that Green will be available to play against the LA Lakers on October 18.

"He is going to come to practice on Thursday," Kerr said. "He's been fined. He will not be suspended. I expect him to play Friday in our last preseason game and on opening night.

"We have spent the last week in deep discussions with all of our key figures in the organization, including Jordan and Draymond, of course. ... I can tell you there have been a lot of conversations."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Here is Steve Kerr’s full statement on the Draymond Green punishment. Fine not a suspension. Called it the “biggest crisis” they’ve faced since he’s been with Warriors. Here is Steve Kerr’s full statement on the Draymond Green punishment. Fine not a suspension. Called it the “biggest crisis” they’ve faced since he’s been with Warriors. https://t.co/xao83wrfT2

Some in the NBA community are happy with the decision, as they see it as the league giving players the license to act out. Many believe the big man deserves stiffer punishment.

