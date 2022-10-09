“I don’t hide from anything... I own my mistakes” – Draymond Green addresses why he’s didn't comment on his altercation with Jordan Poole on his podcast

This week, four-time NBA champion Draymond Green dominated the headlines after punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday. The day after the incident, general manager Bob Myers, coach Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry addressed the issue.

Green finally spoke to the media on Saturday after TMZ released a video of the altercation on Friday.

Green has been known to address issues directly on his podcast rather than doing it the traditional way through the media. During his press conference on Saturday, he was asked why he didn't address the altercation on his podcast.

“I don’t hide from anything. I own my mistakes," Green said. "To go sit on my podcast would be not taking questions and hiding from the issue at hand.”

95.7 The Game @957thegame Draymond Green on why he didn't address what happened on his podcast:



“I don’t hide from anything. I own my mistakes. To go sit on my podcast would be not taking questions and hiding from the issue at hand.” Draymond Green on why he didn't address what happened on his podcast: “I don’t hide from anything. I own my mistakes. To go sit on my podcast would be not taking questions and hiding from the issue at hand.”

For days now, fans were left wondering what led to the incident. Although Green had apologized to the team and Poole on Thursday, fans knew very little about what happened behind the scenes.

After TMZ released the video on Friday, it became important that Green addressed the issue directly. And that's what he did in the press conference.

Draymond Green opens up on altercation involving Jordan Poole

Draymond Green - Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green had no plans or desires to comment on the altercation on his podcast. But he did have a message, which he finally got out on Saturday. Green emphasized that the incident stemmed from personal issues that he was dealing with at the time. He also added that it had nothing to do with talks of contract extensions.

He apologized to the Golden State Warriors management, his teammates and mainly, Jordan Poole:

“Hurt people hurt people. … I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Draymond

(via “Hurt people hurt people…I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt.”- Draymond(via @ChrisBHaynes “Hurt people hurt people…I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt.”- Draymond (via @ChrisBHaynes ) https://t.co/iHgXej8695

Green also said that he was going to take an indefinite break from the team to work on his issues. Steve Kerr confirmed that Green will step away for the immediate future:

"Mutual decision based on everything that’s happened and discussions behind the scene."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr confirmed Draymond will step away from the team for the immediate future:



"Mutual decision based on everything that’s happened and discussions behind the scene." Steve Kerr confirmed Draymond will step away from the team for the immediate future:"Mutual decision based on everything that’s happened and discussions behind the scene."

Draymond Green, however, said that he would like to take the floor for the Warriors' season-opening game against the LA Lakers on Oct. 18. The Warriors will also hand out the rings for last season's title on the opening day.

Green and Poole are an integral part of the team as the Warriors look to repeat as NBA champions. Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22. In the playoffs, he averaged 17 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 22 games. Green, meanwhile, won his fourth title in eight years.

Poll : 0 votes