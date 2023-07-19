Draymond Green recently opened up about a past altercation between him and Jordan Poole that occurred during one of their practices last off-season. The Golden State Warriors veteran admitted that he wasn't happy with what the young Poole had to say, which eventually led to Draymond punching him in the face.

Fans criticized Draymond Green for his actions, but he finally defended himself in a segment of the Pat Bev Pod. Green explained that the incident didn't start with an immediate punch. It began as a heated argument until Poole said some offensive things that crossed the line. Draymond felt that Poole's words were uncalled for, which eventually escalated into a physical altercation.

"I don't just hit people," Green said. "Dialogue happens over time and you usually ain't triggered by something that fast… We know stuff you don't say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on."

Draymond Green in Pat Bev Pod

What exactly caused Draymond Green to punch Jordan Poole last season?

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

What led to the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during the Golden State Warriors training camp? There are implications that the incident stemmed from a heated exchange about their future contracts. Both players were eligible to sign extensions the previous summer.

Interestingly, it was Poole who received a lucrative contract offer of $140 million for four years, while Green initially was expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the season to explore free agency.

Following the incident, the Golden State Warriors made the decision to send Green home, while Poole remained at the facility and continued his training. Draymond faced the media the following day after a video capturing the altercation was leaked online.

During his press conference, the former Defensive Player of the Year expressed remorse for his actions and was subsequently suspended by the Warriors for the remainder of the preseason. Green confirmed that he had already reached out to Poole, as well as his family, teammates, and coaching staff, to apologize and address the situation.

