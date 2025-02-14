"Draymond Green ain’t ever had a friend before" - NBA fans intrigued as Adam Silver & Warriors introduce Physical AI at 2025 All-Star Tech Summit

Fans grew curious after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the Golden State Warriors introduced Physical AI during the 2025 All-Star Weekend. Silver showed off the new development at the Technology Summit event of the weekend-long break. They displayed four robots that could help assist players and coaches in their work.

First, there was A.B.E. or Automated Basketball Engine. The robot helps players on shootarounds as it can rebound and pass the ball back to players.

Next, they introduced M.I.M.I.C. or Motion & Intercept Modular-Interface Coordination. This particular robot helps coaches arrange and make basketball plays. Coach Steve Kerr presented how he can position certain bots around the court using a 2-3 zone defense.

Then, there's K.I.T. or Kinematic Interface Tool. The purpose of this robot is to provide companionship to players and staff on the team. They presented it with forward Draymond Green, who received encouragement from the AI.

Lastly, there's B.E.B.E. or Bot-Enhanced Basics & Equipment. This specific robot helps players in preparations and recovery.

After the introduction of the newly developed Physical AI, fans were intrigued on X (formerly Twitter).

"Draymond ain’t ever had a friend before mf took it everywhere😭☠️" a fan said.

"Wow, technology in the NBA is advancing to another level. Soon we'll be training against robots with artificial intelligence 🤖🔥" another fan was excited.

"If the rebounding robot could catch the misses too it would be legit," one fan said.

However, other fans weren't too interested in the new Physical AIs.

"That's not necessary. Basketball is a sport of interaction between players and not machines," a fan commented.

"Keep off robots from sports," another fan said.

"Its all fun and games until Sky Net comes on and they try to take over the world," one fan said.

With the Warriors hosting the All-Star weekend, Silver honors the Technology Summit

The first Technology Summit started in 2000 when the Warriors hosted the All-Star weekend in the Bay Area. 25 years later, the program is still thriving and Silver is in San Francisco to celebrate the growth.

“Our first Tech Summit feels like a distant memory because there has been so much innovation around media and technology over the past 25 years,” Silver said.

Golden State is heavily involved in this year's Tech Summit with the organization's co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob as one of the panelists this year. Former star player for the franchise Andre Iguodala, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, was also one of the panelists.

Stars like Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks are also among some of the panelists.

The next Tech Summit could be 25 years from now. When asked what the topics could be like in 2050, Silver said:

“Other than the game of basketball, I really have no idea. We’re featuring AI and robotics at this year’s event. Who knew?”

Broadcaster Bob Costas is also part of the Tech Summit, as he'll interview Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

