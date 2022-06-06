“You can’t put your feet on somebody’s head.… The onus should be on Draymond” - Shannon Sharpe believes Draymond Green’s reputation helped him avoid a second technical foul vs the Celtics

Game 2 of the NBA Finals was very intense. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole put on a great show to help the Golden State Warriors tie the series.

Green, however, was almost ejected from the game during a second-quarter scuffle. The Warriors forward fouled Jaylen Brown on a 3-point shot. They both fell down and Green's legs ended up on Brown's head.

The referees did not hand out any fouls. Many fans believe that Draymond Green should have been given a technical. This would have been his second technical in the game, which means he would have been ejected.

Draymond Green was saved by his own actions

Despite being an amazing player, Draymond Green has a bad reputation. This reputation comes from his dirty plays. Green is very competitive and does everything to win, but he sometimes takes it too far.

Green was nearly ejected from Game 2 of the NBA Finals. [Image Credit: Getty Images]

Shannon Sharpe talked about the Warriors forward and his Game 2 actions. The NBA analyst was asked whether the player should have been given a second technical foul, and this is what he said:

"Yeah. You can't put your feet on somebody's head. ... Draymond knows that it [ejection] will be less likely, because they [referees] don't want to throw me out of the ball game in the NBA Finals. So I can keep it going."

Sharpe made a great point about Draymond Green's suspension back in the 2016 NBA Finals. He pointed out that everyone talked about Green's suspension. However, no one wanted to talk about how many flagrant fouls he had accumulated by that point, which resulted in the suspension.

Green was suspended for Game 5 of the series after his Warriors took a 3-1 lead over LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers. The suspension turned out to be costly as the Warriors could not finish the series in the fifth game.

Instead, the Cavaliers won three straight games. They became the first team in NBA history to come back from a 1-3 deficit in the NBA Finals.

Draymond Green was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals. [Image Credit: Getty Images]

Sharpe also believes that any other player would have been given a technical foul in that situation, stating:

"If anybody else had done what Draymond did, they're getting the tech."

The NBA does have a bias

Unfortunately, Shannon Sharpe is right. The NBA does have a bias in certain situations. Referees don't always make consistent decisions. What NBA players do certainly affects the type of calls they get.

While this may sound bad, it does have its advantages. Ejections are very important and, if Draymond was ejected, the Warriors would have been without him for more than two quarters.

In essence, the referees did not just make a decision about just a technical foul, but about something much bigger than that.

With the series moving to Boston, it will be interesting to see who wins Game 3. After all, this could be the most important game of the series.

