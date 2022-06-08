“Adam Silver is huddling up with the officials at the NBA league office” - 1-time Super Bowl champion says Draymond Green is either a ‘genius or a idiot’ for attracting a lot of attention with his comments

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are tied with the Boston Celtics going into Game 3 of the NBA Finals. As the series transitions back to Boston, recent comments from Green could add more fire to the series.

During a recent press conference and podcast, Green brought attention to NBA officiating and how the referees officiated him in Game 2.

1-time Super Bowl champion Chris Canty believes that Draymond Green's comments will attract the attention of commissioner Adam Silver and the league office.

"Of course he is going to attract a lot more attention with his comments in the postgame press conference and his comments on his podcast. Adam Silver is huddling up with the officials at the NBA League office."

Chris Canty believes that Adam Silver and the league office could affect how NBA officials address Green in Game 3 of the NBA finals.

"They're talking about what Game 3 is gonna look like, how they're going to call the game, looking at what happened in the first two games out in Golden State, and seeing if Draymond Green is crossing the line or crossing that threshold where the officials would be comfortable with him going."

If Game 3 is officiated differently from the previous two games, the series could change drastically. Still, it could help Green's teammates.

1-time Super Bowl champion Chris Canty believes that Draymond Green has ulterior motives for his comments.

Chris Canty believes that Green may be attracting attention to help his teammates.

Green's comments will attract more attention to himself and the officials. But Chris Canty believes that he could have ulterior motives in attracting the attention.

"So I think that's one of the things that they're going to look at, but I wonder to myself. By Draymond doing this and it being so obvious, so blatant in terms of having the officials looking at him.

"It it makes me think, is there a potential ulterior motive, and the only ulterior motive that I can think of?

The 1-time Super Bowl champion believes that Green could be attempting to take the pressure off his teammates as the series progresses.

"The only agenda that you could have beyond what's at face value is Draymond Green trying to take pressure off of the other teammates that he has as the series shifts back to Boston."

Depending on how the officials manage him going forward, Draymond Green risks being suspended in the NBA finals if he continues the same way.

NBA TV @NBATV



talks Warriors-Celtics ahead of Game 3 "Draymond Green is still two flagrant foul points away from an automatic one-game ejection. We can't forget about that." @JaredSGreenberg talks Warriors-Celtics ahead of Game 3 #NBAFinals "Draymond Green is still two flagrant foul points away from an automatic one-game ejection. We can't forget about that." @JaredSGreenberg talks Warriors-Celtics ahead of Game 3 #NBAFinals https://t.co/3SKjt5wht3

The Golden State Warriors lost the NBA finals the last time Green was ejected during the series. If Adam Silver and the league office decide that Draymond Green needs to be officiated harder, Chris Canty's prediction may come true.

