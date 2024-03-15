Draymond Green backs Steph Curry for US president, stealthily positions himself as secretary of defense

The bond remains strong between Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green, playing in their 12th NBA season. Curry received high praise on "The Draymond Green Show" podcast over Curry's envisioned presidency role. Interestingly, the Warriors forward also highlighted the possibility of being the Secretary of Defense.

Green wanted to make a quick birthday greeting to the four-time NBA champion, who turned 36 years old on Wednesday. Aside from that, Green had to acknowledge the trending report of Curry considering the possibility of running for president or even dabbling into politics.

"I actually think Steph Curry could be the president," Green said, "and I actually think Steph Curry would be a great president, and the news that you all know did not know you needed was Draymond Green would be in the White House. ... I'm telling you. Secretary of Defense, that'll be a good title for your boy."

Green has also considered heading into politics, similar to his fellow Warriors teammate. However, that remains to be seen if the two ever decide to go through with those dreams. Similarly, they are two professional athletes who aren't afraid to maximize the potential and reach of their platform by talking about important topics and issues.

What did Steph Curry say about politics?

On CBS' "This Morning," Steph Curry was curious about the idea of joining politics, even the position of president.

"I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can, so if that's the way to do it," Curry said. "I'm not going to say the presidency, but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there's another way outside of politics."

Being an NBA superstar has its boundaries, especially for someone like Curry, who wants to make a positive change through his influence and knowledge. However, it remains an interesting proposition for the 10-time NBA All-Star, possibly something he can revisit when he finally decides to call it a career.

Being a father of three children, Steph Curry pointed out the issue present in literacy rates of the younger generation. He's making the effort to help address the issue with the release of his children's book, "I am Extraordinary."

Moreover, when he's not talking about important social issues, Curry is busy being an electric basketball player. In 59 games this season. the Warriors superstar is averaging 26.9 points on 44.9% shooting, including 40.7% from beyond the arc, while adding 4.9 assists per game.