“We'll get to see the true character of the Boston Celtics led by none other than the young GOAT, young next greatest Jason Tatum” - Draymond Green believes Jason Tatum can lead a ‘resilient’ Celtics to finals

Despite the Golden State Warriors beating the Boston Celtics in the Finals last season, Draymond Green is confident that Jayson Tatum is a capable leader. More importantly, the Celtics are currently dealing with a change in their coaching staff after suspending head coach Ime Udoka.

On his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show", the four-time All-Star shared his thoughts on the Celtics' current state and Jayson Tatum:

"They're in a bit of turmoil right now, not sure how the return to the Finals looks.

"Resiliency allows teams to show their true characters, so, we'll get to see the true character of the Boston Celtics led by none other than the young GOAT, young next greatest Jason Tatum."

Green continued on Tatum:

"I think he will do an incredible job adjusting to everything, going on leading his troops."

The Boston Celtics surprised the entire league after news of Udoka's consensual relationship with a female staff member was exposed. Due to this, the Celtics organization was forced to suspend Udoka for one year. The front office named Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach.

What was more surprising was the fact that none of the players on the team knew about Udoka's agenda. Similar to fans and the media, they were caught off-guard when they found out about what happened. Even with a revamped roster, team morale is at an all-time low due to the organization's internal issues.

The Boston Celtics are coming off an incredible 2021-22 NBA season where they returned to the NBA Finals after more than a decade.

The Boston Celtics can return to the NBA Finals despite what they're going through

2022 NBA Finals - Game Four

A return to the Finals is one of the biggest questions for the Celtics this 2022-23 NBA season. With everything that has unraveled over the past few weeks, the Celtics still have a good squad compared to other teams.

Over the summer, the team acquired Malcolm Brogdon by trading German center Daniel Theis. With this acquisition, they have a true point guard who is capable of running the offense.

The Celtics also signed veteran forward Blake Griffin as a backup option. The former number one pick is a recent addition to the team's roster. The Celtics signed Griffin on a one-year, fully guaranteed deal.

Despite what the team has been going through, their roster is still better than most NBA teams. The Boston Celtics start the season at TD Garden against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 19.

