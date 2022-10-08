“Some guys get booed because they quit…Some guys get booed and it's a badge of honor” – Draymond Green believes Patrick Beverley should take fan booing as a ‘badge of honor', says his hustle is respectable

Looking at the entire NBA, Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley are by far two of the most polarizing players in the league. Because of their loud-mouthed, physical style of play, they've made their fair share of enemies over the years.

Despite being only six-foot-one, Beverley plays much bigger than he is. The 34-year-old has carved out a role for himself in the league as an in-your-face defensive guard. His most notable moment came in the 2019 postseason, when he guarded the much taller Kevin Durant for nearly an entire series.

As someone who prides himself on playing hard, Beverley has become a bit of a villain in the NBA. When he is playing well, he is not afraid to let the opposing players and fans know.

Recently, Beverley sat down with Green on his podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. During the interview, the Warriors forward said he should treat the negative reaction he gets from opposing fans like a badge of honor.

"Some guys get booed because they quit... Some guys get booed and it's a badge of honor and you are one of those guys that you get booed it's a badge of honor."

"I can admit this like I was once one guy that didn't believe like in everything you did I respected your grind."

Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley are cut from the same cloth

It is not shocking that Draymond Green applauded Patrick Beverley for the nature in which he plays the game. In reality, both are cut from the same cloth.

While their playstyles are slightly different, they both adopted the same approach upon entering the NBA. Understanding they weren't going to be superstars, the two found other ways to help their teams win. In Green's case, his defense and playmaking at the forward position became a key piece in the Warriors becoming a dynasty.

Green brings up a valid point. Beverley should take pride in fans responding to him the way he does. He is one of those players that fans love when they are on their team but can't stand playing against.

Another reason why Beverley should consider it a badge of honor is because it speaks volumes to the impact he has on the game. Typically, opposing fans only boo star players. Meanwhile, the Lakers guard always knows how to get fans riled up. It is a testament to how impactful his defense and trash talk can be on any given night.

