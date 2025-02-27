Draymond Green calls 2015-19 the 'best era of NBA basketball" after blockbuster Kevin Durant-Warriors trade

Draymond Green recently called the Golden State Warriors run from 2015 to 2019 as the "best era of NBA basketball" when they had Kevin Durant. The Warriors went to the NBA Finals five straight times, winning three championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, the former Defensive Player of the Year debated Kevin Durant about the "Best Era" in NBA history. Here, Green was adamant that their era of dominance from 2015 to 2019 was the best ever.

"The reality is 2015 to 2019 is in my opinion the best era of NBA basketball," Green said. "The best five-year stretch of NBA basketball, in my opinion, but regardless if that's your opinion or not...it's somewhere in the top three. ... (KD) coming to the Warriors elevated it so much to where that's why it became that. It doesn't become that. We never really experienced the era of basketball we experienced had you not come to the Warriors." (28:08 onwards)

He added:

"That's actually what elevated the game because it elevated teams because then all of a sudden it was like, 'Whoa, wait, we got to build to beat them and that dude?' It elevated the team and elevated the skill sets, I think, it elevated so much, in my opinion."

Kevin Durant agreed with Draymond Green's assessment, pointing out the amount of talented teams and players that emerged during that period. While no other teams aside from the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Toronto Raptors reached the NBA Finals, there was still an influx of amazing rosters at the time.

It's certainly a debatable topic since Durant and Green were part of that Warriors dynasty. There were also villains in the eyes of many, especially with the way KD left the OKC Thunder. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if more players will agree or disagree with the two stars.

Kevin Durant explains why he turned down Warriors reunion

Kevin Durant explains why he turned down a Warriors reunion. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors were very interested in reuniting with Kevin Durant before the trade deadline, but the Phoenix Suns star turned it down. Durant explained on The Draymond Green Show why he passed on the opportunity to team with Steph Curry again.

"As far as the Warriors, I didn't want to move," Durant said. "Then, as a player, I cost a lot. Me going into your team in the middle of your season, it's going to be a big blow to any team I'm going to. And I get why you want to trade me, simple fact that's business, but for me looking at it, it just don't make sense for either side right now to go through that."

KD made a great argument about his reason, which was different than what people were saying online. Nevertheless, he's still open to working things out if it makes sense for all the parties involved. As for Golden State, the Jimmy Butler trade is at the moment, working out better than expected, despite some reservations from experts and analysts.

