"Who are you to call someone emotional?… Computers got y’all overly comfortable” - Draymond Green calls out broadcaster for calling Kevin Durant "emotional"

Draymond Green has never shied from conflict, and he recently found more when defending his former teammate Kevin Durant. After a "SportsCenter" broadcaster called Durant "emotional," Green came to his defense.

While the two are no longer Golden State Warriors teammates, Green sticks up for Durant occasionally. Green was one of the first to defend Durant when the Brooklyn Nets star requested a trade.

Now, Green is defending Durant from criticism over being called "emotional" by SportsCenter anchor Zubin Mehenti. In response, Green went after the anchor on Twitter:

"Just watched the anchor on 'Sportscenter' with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk basketball! Computers got y’all overly comfortable.

Green was also forwarding his agenda in the process. Since beginning his podcast and leading the "The New Media" movement, Green has taken every opportunity to go after traditional or "old" media.

Given that "SportsCenter" is one of the oldest sports media outlets and Mehenti is a traditional anchor, Green's comments serve two purposes. He even signed off on his post with a "TNM" tag for the new media.

Draymond Green @Money23Green Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable.



TNM Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable. TNM

Mehenti's comments were made under his breath after Nick Friedell's time on "SportsCenter." Calling Durant emotional, while not malicious, is still criticism of the NBA superstar.

For Durant, this is not the first time Green has recently come to his defense. A few days ago, Green defended Durant against the double standards he feels Durant faces.

Draymond Green defends Kevin Durant from double standards just like he defended him from "emotional" comments

Green and his "new media" have defended players from criticism coming from analysts.

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have not always been on the same page in their careers. Still, Green was more than willing to defend his former teammate against all the criticism coming Durant's way.

During a recent podcast, Green defended Durant against the double standards he believes the 2013-14 MVP faces.

Over the past decade, the push for player empowerment has also meant a push for player mobility. Many players are forcing their way out or leaving situations they no longer want to be in.

Durant is no exception, although he is on one of the most lengthy contracts for a player wanting to leave a team.

Still, Green's biggest issue appears to be with analysts criticizing Durant for something outside of his play.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Kevin Durant emotional? Yes No 0 votes so far