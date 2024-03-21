Draymond Green calls out Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins for 'milking' fall during scuffle with Grizzlies

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors blew out the struggling Memphis Grizzlies 137-116 on Thursday, 21st March. During the game, there was a small scuffle as the benches cleared. Green and Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama got in a light shoving back-and-forth, which sparked the brush-up.

Green went on his podcast to explain his side of things and the initial light altercation.

“Santi Aldama always goes at me. When he’d walk into my chest, he would go there very single time, which I respect. Now I am not going to let you just walk through my chest which is why I put my hand out and stopped him,” Green said.

After Aldama and Green were separated, there was a stoppage of play after the next play, and Memphis called a timeout. During the timeout, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins went to the ref to try and argue for a call.

Green went over to listen in on the conversation. Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane took offense and pushed Green away. Green stumbled backward and bumped into Jenkins.

The Grizzlies coach then fell to the floor and stayed down for some time. Green thinks the coach flopped.

“Taylor Jenkins took a dive. Taylor Jenkins milked it, and I could not believe that he milked it,” Green said. “That to me is absolutely insane. Come on bro, that is what players do sometimes when they are trying to get a flagrant foul.”

After the game, Jenkins said he was fine. Warriors coach Steve Kerr also said he spoke with Jenkins who told him he was fine.

Green and Bane received technical fouls for the move. They shook hands later in the game once cooler heads prevailed.

Draymond Green and Warriors roll to home win vs. Memphis

Draymond Green finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the win. It was a balanced effort as seven Warriors scored in double figures.

Steph Curry had 14 points as he hit four 3-pointers. He eclipsed 300 3-pointers in a season for the fifth time, an NBA record.

Jonathan Kuminga led the way for Golden State with 26 points. Andrew Wiggins followed up with 22 points. Klay Thompson dazzled off the bench with 23 points.

Chris Paul was back to his point-guard ways. He set a season-high with 14 assists on the night.

Two Grizzlies showed out in big ways in the loss: GG Jackson finished with 35 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28.

The Warriors moved to 18-18 at home this season. They should handle the home court down the stretch to avoid the bottom two seeds in the play-in tournament. They are tenth in the West.