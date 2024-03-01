Draymond Green calls out at NBA referees for lack of no-calls, claims only 10x All-Star is at receiving end of "supposed" rule change

Draymond Green is regarded as one of the all-time great defenders in the NBA. However, his defensive capabilities have been challenged further, along with those of other elite defenders in the league, due to a lack of no-calls from referees to limit the offensive looks of an opponent. With how talented NBA players are today in shotmaking, defense in the league has gotten even more challenging to pull off.

Green made his argument in an appearance on Carmelo Anthony's "7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero" podcast. Interestingly, the Warriors forward pointed to the removal of the rip-through call, where players will no longer be handed a foul, when, in fact, it should have been a no-call in the first place.

"(16:28) You look at it now, I think 100 percent, the game is made for offense," Green said. "Think about the rip-through rule that they got out. They said they were taking it out of the game, where you couldn't rip through and get the foul, it wasn't supposed to be a foul, it's supposed to be a no call." ... "The only person who don't get the call is James Harden."

Moreover, the removal of the rip-through call remains a puzzling predicament for the NBA as there are still numerous offensive players that still get the foul call. However, he pointed out that 10-time NBA All-Star James Harden is the only player to get no-calls upon initiation of the move due to his record of pulling it off numerous times in the past.

Draymond Green compared how the league was when he arrived to how it is played in today's age

Draymond Green during Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards

During the same podcast interview, Draymond Green acknowledged that the way offense and defense are played in the NBA today differ immensely from how he first arrived in the league.

"(17:10) You had to work to get to a spot, when I came to the league," Green said. "Now, it's like when you trying to get to the spot, and I step in front of the step they call it a foul." ... "It's a totally different game now. No disrespect to these guys ... but like, let's not fool ourselves. All these 70s are happening for a reason."

Offensive players then knew they needed to find a way to reach a certain spot on the court to get a shot up or receive a foul call from referees. However, with how many talented offensive players are in the NBA today, the league has made it more manageable for them to initiate contact and receive the necessary foul calls, which was what Draymond Green was pointing out.

This isn't to say that players aren't getting fouled in the act, but due to their basketball IQ, they have become more precise and tactical in their approach to the game to make the outcome work in their favor.

As of now, the NBA still hasn't addressed this, but has pointed out the league had a previous reputation back then of players being punished by the defensive end without receiving proper calls.