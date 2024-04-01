Draymond Green celebrates wife Hazel Renee’s 38th birthday in heartwarming IG post in Paris

On Sunday, Draymond Green paid a sweet tribute to his wife Hazel Renee to celebrate her 38th birthday. Green gushed about his ‘amazing’ wife, calling her ‘superwoman’ on Instagram after the Golden State Warriors-San Antonio Spurs game.

The Warriors forward shared a slew of throwback snaps to mark the milestone. The photos kicked off with a Parisian backdrop featuring his wife, followed by various light-hearted moments the couple has shared over the years, as well as their kids.

Alongside the photos, the NBA champion penned to his 4.1 million fans and followers the following caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Happy Birthday to my Amazing Wife. I enjoy and am thankful every trip around the sun with you. You are the best and me and them babies appreciate you more than you know Superwoman! I hope you’ve enjoyed your day Golden Mama!”

The Warriors forward, 34, and the reality star-turned-actress tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in California in 2022.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee are raising four kids. Green has a son, Jamal Green Jr., from a previous relationship, while Renee has a daughter, Olive Jay. They also share two daughters together, Cash and a newborn baby.

Draymond Green rose to the occasion as Warriors secure fourth consecutive win

The birthday celebration came as a much-needed uplift for Draymond Green amid off-court scrutiny following his fourth ejection of the season.

Unfazed by recent headlines, Green has noticeably stepped up once again. He delivered a performance of the highest quality as he led the Warriors to their fourth consecutive win.

On Sunday, Draymond Green was the catalyst behind the Warriors' crucial victory. The four-time NBA champion led the charge against the Spurs in several aspects, including in areas where other teammates hesitated against Victor Wembanyama.

He stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, dished out 11 assists, and came away with a stellar 6 steals and 6 rebounds. He also hit 88% from the field and a perfect 100% from three-point range.

Matt Barnes, who won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 took notice of Green's impressive performance. He commented on IG:

“I see you was showin out for wifey tonight. Lol salute bro."

Matt Barnes gives a shoutout to Draymond Green on IG

With this crucial victory, the Warriors establish a two-game lead over the Rockets, increasing their chances of securing a play-in tournament berth.