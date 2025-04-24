Draymond Green claps back at Houston fans over “F**k you” chants

Draymond Green was on the receiving end of curses from Houston Rockets fans as the Golden State Warriors tied the ongoing first-round series in Game 2. Green responded to the fanfare, which included some “F*** you, Draymond!” chants following numerous heated on-court incidents in the game.

Ad

After Game 2, Green reacted to the chants, saying it was not a big deal for him.

“It's not original. I’ve been there before (when) I won a championship when it was happening. Can't steal other people's s***. That belongs to Boston,” Green said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Green could be referring to when the Warriors won the 2022 NBA title after beating the Boston Celtics on their home floor.

Green is not new to such playoff intensity, as he has won four NBA titles alongside Steph Curry and former Warriors star Klay Thompson, propelling the Warriors to one of the best dynastic teams in league history.

The 35-year-old forward was involved in numerous heated incidents in Game 2, including a near-bench-clearing jawing with Rockets’ guard Fred VanVleet, which caused a commotion between the two teams late in the fourth quarter.

Ad

Green, a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award, finished the game with eight points, five rebounds, three steals and one technical foul.

Green has been the team’s defensive anchor for the Curry-led crew. He is expected to continue his antics and defensive brilliance as the series shifts to Golden State in Game 3.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr comes to Draymond Green’s defense after fan chants

Warriors coach Steve Kerr came to Draymond Green's defense after hearing fans' chants during the heated Game 2. Kerr said it was part of Green’s identity on the court and it adds energy to the squad.

Ad

"Draymond, he's been around forever," Kerr said. "He's an instigator. He's always going to be in the mix and because of his career, his championships, his fire. He's going to be a lightning rod, and that's all part of it.

"I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember the guy has kids. I don't know, maybe I'm old school. But I'm all for fans cheering for their team and if they want to yell at the opponents, great. But I just think 'F you' is a little much."

Kerr has been coaching the Warriors since 2014 and has been credited with maximizing Green’s prowess on both the offensive and defensive sides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.