Last year, the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was the biggest story in training camp. After getting into a heated arguement, Green punched Poole during practice.

Fast forward a year, and the two are no longer teammates. Draymond Green got a new extension with the Golden State Warriors, while Poole was trade for Chris Paul.

During a recent appearance on Patrick Beverley's podcast, Green talked about what happened between the two of them. This sparked a response from Poole's father, who claimed the All-Star forward avoided all season following the incident.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After this remark went viral on social media, Green decided to respond to Anthony Poole. He claimed that it's impossible for the two to have never crossed paths when him and Jordan were teammates all season.

"That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men."

Draymond Green @Money23Green @apoole98 @PatBevPod That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men.

What did Draymond Green say about the incident with Jordan Poole?

While speaking with Patrick Beverley, Draymond Green really opened up about what happened between him and Jordan Poole. He claims this was not a heat of the moment thing and that certain lines were crossed.

"I don't just hit people. You usually aint just triggered by something that fast to that degree... We know stuff that you don't say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on."

After hearing this clip, Anthony Poole decided to get in the mix. He called Green soft and said that he never came and apologized to him and his wife for what happened. Anthony also made it clear that there is very much still bad blood between him and his son's former teammate.

"I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want"

Anthony Poole @apoole98 @PatBevPod @Money23Green I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want

Heading into the offseason, the Golden State Warriors felt Green and Poole could still be teammates. However, based on these comments and what ended up happening, that clearly wasn't the case.

Luckily for Poole, he now gets to put this all behind him and start the next chapter of his career with the Washington Wizards.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault