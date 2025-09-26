  • home icon
Draymond Green comes to Marvin Harrison Jr.'s defense with honest assessment after costly drops in Seahawks loss

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 26, 2025
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green came to the defense of Marvin Harrison Jr. after the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. Harrison Jr.’s sophomore season struggles continued against the Seahawks as he dropped a good pass during the second quarter, leading to an interception.

The pass had landed right in Harrison Jr.’s hands, but he fumbled the ball. He had also dropped two passes in the team’s previous game against the San Francisco 49ers. Amid such a tough stretch, fans tempered their expectations for the player. But Harrison Jr. finished the game strong, restoring his confidence with a difficult catch in the fourth quarter.

While his team trailed 20-6, Harrison Jr. leaped and caught the ball for a touchdown, beating out Devon Witherspoon. While fans celebrated, the player kneeled and looked at the ground. Following his redeeming play, Draymond Green shared a motivational message for the young Cardinals star on Threads.

“Yeah Marv!! Shake back! Everybody struggles at times youngin,” Green wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After Thursday’s game, the Arizona Cardinals are 2-2 for the season. Harrison Jr. has recorded 16 receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns. The team will return to face the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 5.

"Gotta get him back": Draymond Green on his infamous stomping incident with an NBA All-Star

Draymond Green made a guest appearance on Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s stream on Sept. 9. Cenat questioned Green about one of his infamous incidents. In the 2023 first-round playoff series between the Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, Green had been suspended for stomping on NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

The incident occurred during Game 2 of the series. Green was trying to get up the floor for a fastbreak opportunity, but was seemingly stopped by Sabonis, who grabbed his ankle. In retaliation, Green stomped on Sabonis before running up the floor. He served a one-game suspension for his actions.

When Kai Cenat questioned Green on the situation, the nine-time All-Defensive player gave a straightforward answer.

“You gotta get him back. Why is he holding onto my ankle?”

Cenat seemed surprised by Green’s explanation, but the four-time champion seemed unbothered. In the grand scheme of things, Green’s suspension didn’t matter much as the Warriors eliminated the Kings in the first round.

