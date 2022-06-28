"You've attached your name to a black man for all of these years and that black man is none other than King James" - Draymond Green goes on a rant, calls out media over constant attacks on LeBron James

Draymond Green recently won his fourth championship ring with the Golden State Warriors. Green and his team defeated the Boston Celtics in six games, winning their fourth championship in the last eight years.

The first three championships the Warriors and Green won were against LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers. They almost won another one, but James led his team to a historic upset in 2016 after being down one game to three.

Besides being one of the smartest defenders in the league, Draymond Green is also known for his podcast where he talks basketball.

Draymond Green defended James against the media. (Image via Getty Images)

In his latest podcast, the NBA player called out "old media" analysts and their obsession with LeBron James.

Draymond Green defends LeBron James against media attacks

Since starting his podcast, Green has established himself as the face of the "new media." On his podcast, he's talked a lot about the "old media."

On the latest episode of the podcast, the Warriors forward even called out certain analysts for their lack of integrity, including Skip Bayless, Kendrick Perkins, Nick Wright, and Bill Simmons, among others.

Green also spoke about his rival and the media treatment he's been given throughout his career.

"You've attached your name to a black man for all of these years and that black man is none other than King James, LeBron James himself. And you tried to tear him down as much as you can all these years."

The four-time NBA champion also pointed out how the "new media" does things differently and how no one wants to hear "old, dried up, tired" stuff from analysts anymore.

Green criticized the media for always coming up with different topics about James. In most cases, this is done to cause drama and spread rumors, and it has nothing to do with basketball.

"Stop attaching your name to LeBron James. Stop. Because you know LeBron James and his incredible life that he's lived and continues to live, that there will always be something for you to talk about, if I just attach my name to LeBron James."

It is hard to disagree with Draymond Green's comments. A lot of media members try to cause unnecessary drama and they completely ignore basketball. Fortunately, Green and other NBA players have amazing podcasts fans can listen to.

Green praised other NBA players for their analysis

During his latest podcast, Draymond Green also brought up JJ Redick, Patrick Beverley, and C.J. McCollum. All of them have provided NBA fans with amazing content and incredible analysis of the game.

JJ Redick's podcast is considered to be one of the best, and the former NBA player has a lot of good takes. Unlike other media members, Redick, Green, McCollum, and other NBA players are not focused on hot takes and clickbaits.

Niko @nikotaughtyou Perk on JJ Redick podcast speaking on KD/Russ relationship during the OKC days Perk on JJ Redick podcast speaking on KD/Russ relationship during the OKC days https://t.co/iu4kfwursZ

Green criticized Kendrick Perkins, another former NBA player, for some of his comments. Since his retirement from basketball, Perkins has become an analyst, but he is just as bad as some of the other media members who constantly try to look for drama.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far