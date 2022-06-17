“He’s taking that shot, LeBron is his guy” - Vince Carter says Draymond Green is not going to give the Boston Celtics any credit at this stage after comments comparing them to LeBron James

Draymond Green and his team are on the verge of defeating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. When the current Celtics were compared to LeBron James, Green called the comments "disrespectful." Vince Carter defended Green.

During a recent press conference, Draymond Green was asked how the current Boston Celtics team compares to facing LeBron James. Green felt comparing the two was disrespectful, which received some backlash.

Vince Carter defended Green's comments from his press conference in a recent segment on "This Just In." Carter believes his response was expected, considering Green's relationship with James, saying:

"That's what it is. He's just taking that shot. LeBron is his guy, and for sure LeBron is one of the smartest guys. He's not going to give the Boston Celtics fans or team any credit as they're going into Game 6 trying to beat them. So I understand the angle where he's coming from."

Despite the on-court history between Green and LeBron James, the two have a level of admiration for one another. James has even stated that he loves how Green treats him on the court.

“I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond [Green]. I love when somebody cuss me out.”



(via LeBron James:“I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond [Green]. I love when somebody cuss me out.”(via @HBO LeBron James:“I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond [Green]. I love when somebody cuss me out.”(via @HBO) https://t.co/rQ2V9LSlMk

Still, Draymond Green's point may be accurate regardless of his relationship with LeBron James. Many analysts have credited LeBron's intelligence as one of the most significant parts of his game.

James has been so successful in the NBA because of his understanding of the game. While not on the same level, Green's understanding of basketball is part of what makes him successful.

While some may disagree with Green's views about comparing the current Celtics with LeBron, he did have some praise for Boston.

Draymond Green and Vince Carter give credit to the young Boston Celtics

Despiting saying they do not compare to LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Vince Carter, credit Boston.

While Vince Carter acknowledged Green's intent, both credited the Boston Celtics for their youth and hunger. Vince Carter believes that Green has much higher praise for LeBron after losing a 3-1 lead to him in a previous finals series. Carter said:

"At the end of the day, the question is asked about the 3-1 lead, which, Windy, we've talked about all day today. How they're going to approach this and not wanting to go back to San Francisco? Giving a younger, hungry Boston Celtics team life more than anything."

Draymond Green may not want to provide extra motivation to the Boston Celtics and give them a chance to come back in the finals. Still, Green did offer some praise to the Celtics despite saying they are not on LeBron's level.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Draymond Green was asked the mental challenge of facing Celtics vs. LeBron James:



"It doesn't compare. He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron & it's a lie to you."

Draymond Green was asked the mental challenge of facing Celtics vs. LeBron James:"It doesn't compare. He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron & it's a lie to you."https://t.co/jXCyULdW29

Draymond Green views the Boston Celtics as an excellent defensive team he has to plan for in the NBA finals. Still, Green feels that because of LeBron James' success over his career, comparing him to the Boston Celtics is disrespectful.

