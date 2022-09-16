"We then changed the game of basketball and how basketball was played" - Draymond Green asserts Warriors' basketball has become 'the brand' of the game, says KD joined Steph to play orchestrated basketball

Draymond Green recently shared his thoughts on Kevin Durant's move to the Golden State Warriors. He said Durant's desire to play good basketball motivated the decision. Six years later, the decision is still highly discussed, as many fans continue to criticize the move even though Durant is no longer with the team.

During a recent appearance on the CHECC-N-IN podcast, Draymond Green gave his thoughts on the reasoning behind Kevin Durant's move. He said (starting at the 42:46 mark):

"KD wanted to play good basketball. You saw the type of basketball we was playing. Guys moving the ball. If Steph is hot, everybody running screens for Steph. Everybody trying to get Steph the ball. We having fun.

"We were playing the best brand of basketball. The brand of basketball that we play - pass, move - no one in the NBA was playing that brand of basketball except for the San Antonio Spurs."

Green shared how the Warriors influenced a league-wide change, adding:

"The NBA goes in cycles and during that time wasn't the cycle of guys moving the basketball and cutting and backdoor - nobody was doing all that stuff. No one was passing the ball to anybody.

"Everybody's running pick and roll and taking advantage of mismatches because that was the cycle that the NBA was in. We then changed the game of basketball and how basketball was played."

Green continued by adding that he believes that the Warriors brand of basketball influenced Durant's move:

"KD saw that, KD wanted to play that brand of basketball, which, in turn, the entire league now plays that brand of basketball, but we were the first to do it. KD wanted to come to the Warriors.

"I don't think it was a matter of him being tired of playing with Russell Westbrook. I think it was a matter of 'those young guys over there are playing a great bunch of basketball and I want to play that brand of basketball.'"

While many criticized Kevin Durant's move, it always made sense from a basketball and business standpoint. Durant fit the Warriors' style of play seamlessly compared to the isolation-heavy offense ran with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Off the court, Durant developed connections that have put him on track to become a billionaire.

Watch Draymond Green's full appearance on CHECC-N-IN below via LetsGoWarriors:

Draymond Green doesn't believe Russell Westbrook is a fit for the Los Angeles Lakers

Draymond Green was asked if he believes LeBron James asked for the trade that brought Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. Green responded (starting at the 44:44 mark):

"I'm sure he probably did. Who wouldn't ask for Russell Westbrook? You out of your mind not to ask for Russell Westbrook. It's a terrible fit. I 100% think the fit is terrible. I don't think you could talk to Russell Westbrook right now.

"Russell Westbrook wouldn't think the fit is terrible. Nonetheless, just because the fit is terrible don't mean you don't go for it, because guess what? If you go for it and it works, then you got a championship."

Draymond Green was accurate in his assessment that the Lakers' fit was not good. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are both future Hall of Famers, however, they also possess two of the top five usage rates in NBA history. Both players need the ball to maximize their talent. Factoring in injuries to James and Anthony Davis, the trio hardly had time to make it work.

The last time both James and Davis remained healthy throughout the season, the Lakers finished the season as NBA Champions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far