"Stop all the Russell Westbrook talk, that man is a Laker" - Draymond Green pleads to stop criticism surrounding Russell Westbrook situation in LA, says the addition of Patrick Beverley will work for the Lakers

Draymond Green continues to defend Russell Westbrook following criticism and trade rumors surrounding the 2016-2017 NBA MVP. The Golden State Warriors forward claimed that the LA Lakers can make it work with Westbrook, noting that the addition of Patrick Beverley should improve the team.

Speaking on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, the 4-time NBA champion discussed the Lakers' upcoming season. He said:

"Stop all the Russell Westbrook talk. That man is a Laker. They trying to make it work, and it can work. When you are as great of players as those guys have, it can work, and then adding Patrick Beverley to the floor, you're just going to win more games, that's been proven.

"All you got to do is watch the teams Patrick Beverley has played on. That is a proven fact."

The fit between Russell Westbrook and the Lakers' two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, is questionable at best. Draymond Green, however, clearly believes that the Lakers trio possess enough talent to overcome any issues with the fit.

The addition of Patrick Beverley, as well as a healthy Davis, should help the Lakers tremendously on the defensive end, where the team struggled mightily in 2021-2022.

Watch Draymond Green's comments on Russell Westbrook and the Lakers below (starting at the 19:40 mark):

Draymond Green has previously backed Russell Westbrook publicly

During an appearance on the CHECC-N-IN podcast, Draymond Green was asked about Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers. Green shared that he believes LeBron James asked for the Westbrook trade, while sharing his concerns about the fit between the Lakers stars:

"I'm sure he probably did. Who wouldn't ask for Russell Westbrook? You out of your mind not to ask for Russell Westbrook. It's a terrible fit. I 100% think the fit is terrible. I don't think you could talk to Russell Westbrook right now.

"Russell Westbrook wouldn't think the fit is terrible. Nonetheless, just because the fit is terrible don't mean you don't go for it, because guess what? If you go for it and it works, then you got a championship."

Green has previously noted that he is unsure why Westbrook is on the receiving end of the blame for the Lakers' troubles.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops (via Fadeaway World)

fadeawayworld.net/nba-media/dray… Draymond Green: "I also don't like how Russell Westbrook gets all of the blame for everything going wrong."(via Fadeaway World) Draymond Green: "I also don't like how Russell Westbrook gets all of the blame for everything going wrong." 👀 (via Fadeaway World)fadeawayworld.net/nba-media/dray…

While the fit between Westbrook and James is not great, the Lakers appear ready to try to make it work after they were unable to find a deal for Westbrook. Despite spending the entire offseason looking to unload Westbrook, the Lakers were ultimately reluctant to attach two first-round picks to his expiring contract.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania @jovanbuha and @sam_amick Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania, @jovanbuha and @sam_amick Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells https://t.co/fa5KFg4X6m

