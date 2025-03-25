Draymond Green drops 3-word reaction on soaking up Miami vibes with Jimmy Butler at Bigface Coffee

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has formed an impressive bond with Jimmy Butler despite initial concerns about their compatibility. The veteran showed his off-court bond when he paid a visit to Butler's Bigface Coffee on Monday.

Ad

Green reposted a clip of him playing dominoes with Butler. He also attached a simple three-word comment as he appeared to be having a great time alongside his new teammate:

"Elite Level Vibes @bigfacebrand."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Draymond Green IG Story/Instagram

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jimmy Butler's Big Face Coffee made waves with the move to offer a discount to Golden State Warriors employees in the Bay Area. The discount brought the price down to $30 for the brand, which started during the 2020 NBA bubble.

Ad

Trending

That year, Butler sold coffee to his teammates for $20 a cup. The brand has since grown, with Butler's passion for coffee seeing him travel to Italy to learn about coffee production and preparation.

Butler's coffee has received rave reviews, with some even calling it the best celebrity-branded coffee. The New York Times taste-tested several celebrity coffees, and Big Face came out on top with a perfect 5-out-of-5 rating.

Aside from his off-court showings, Butler's presence in the Bay Area has seen the Warriors move from play-in strugglers to strong contenders in the Western Conference. The Warriors (41-30) are sixth in the West, and Butler has averaged 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 19 games with the Warriors since his trade from the Miami Heat.

Ad

Warriors veteran Draymond Green speaks up on his DPOY chances

Draymond Green delivered a defensive masterpiece on March 18, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 104-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Green's smothering defense held Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league's No. 2 scorer, to 20 points on 5-for-16 shooting.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo runs into Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

When asked if he still has a chance of being the NBA's best defender, Green said:

Ad

"Obviously, if we keep winning and close this year out strong, most definitely. I look around the league and don't see many players impacting the game on the defensive end the way I do. I don't see many players completely throwing off an entire team's offense the way I do. One-thousand percent.

"Especially with Wemby going down, seemed like he had it won. And now it is right there. So, one million percent, I have a case, and I will continue to build that case for these next 13 games. Tonight was a prime example of that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Green impressed without the services of Stephen Curry, who rested. The veteran forward recorded three points, a game-high 10 rebounds and four assists.

Jimmy Butler added 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help Golden State bounce back from an embarrassing 114-105 home loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.