Draymond Green drops bold claim about Cade Cunningham's potential as Pistons’ franchise star: "A lot of people underrate"

Cade Cunningham hit a groove with the Detroit Pistons this season. The 6-foot-6 guard has drawn plenty of praise throughout the year, but one NBA All-Star feels that he is just getting started.

Cunningham was chosen for his first All-Star game this year and is one of the primary reasons the Pistons have surprised so many this season. However, four-time NBA champion Draymond Green thought he was still not receiving the recognition he deserved.

On Friday's episode of "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," the Warriors forward spoke about Cade Cunningham's chances of leading the Detroit Pistons to a title in the future.

"He got the mentality, he got the talent, he got the demeanor, he got the size, which a lot of people underrate," Green said about Cunningham's skills. "Cade Cunningham will bring championship basketball, championship rings, at least a ring, back to the Detroit Pistons."

This isn't the first time that Green has guaranteed a championship. He declared at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco earlier this year that the Golden State Warriors would win the 2025 championship after they acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

Cade Cunningham's run in light of Draymond Green's comments

When Cade Cunningham first entered the NBA, analysts were looking forward to seeing his role in the Pistons as a bigger playmaking point guard. However, injuries and poor supporting cast hindered his development in the early years of his career. Now, with a healthy bill and roster having a decent mix of old guards and young talent, Cunningham is finally starting to flourish.

In 66 games (his highest total in a season), Cunningham ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in scoring (25.7) and assists (9.2) per game and is shooting a career-high 46.2% from the field. He has led the Pistons to 40-32, sixth place in the Eastern Conference, after last season's team had one of the league's worst records.

If the seeds don't change, Cunningham and crew would play the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. While the Knicks might have the talent advantage, former NBA player Udonis Haslem said that the Pistons are a dangerous first-round draw for a New York team that isn't in full health. If Cunningham's play translates into the postseason, Detroit could be a threat.

