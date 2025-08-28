  • home icon
  Draymond Green drops one-word reaction after rejecting report on Jordan Poole saying he was an "expensive backpack"

By Ernesto Cova
Published Aug 28, 2025 12:15 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Draymond Green set the record straight - Source: Imagn

It's been nearly three years since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice. Some believe the incident marked the beginning of the end of the dynasty as it led to Poole being traded to the Washington Wizards.

There's still speculation about that incident and Green denied a report that said that Poole called him an "expensive backpack for 30 (Steph Curry)."

Green commented with 'cap' emojis when he saw that report on Threads, and when another fan asked him whether he was an expensive backpack for Curry, he took the high road and simply responded, "Maybe."

With that incident surfacing again, ClutchPoints interviewed Green to get to the bottom of the story, and the former Defensive Player of the Year admitted that it was a major learning experience:

“Age 33, 34, 35, I still learn those lessons,” Green said. “That situation happened, and I'm like, ‘cool we move on.' And then when we couldn't, I was like, ‘huh.' And for a while, it made me think like, ‘man, this dude's nothing like me' because when those things happen, you just move on. But it taught me so much."
Green admitted that he got carried away for a few seconds in the heat of the moment and he didn't react in the way he should've:

‘For that five seconds, I forgot where I was at because I immediately went to what I know. But what you know don't really work here,” Green said.

Draymond Green opens up on the Kevin Durant criticism

Draymond Green infamously feuded with Kevin Durant in the middle of a game, calling him out over his impending free agency. While they have made amends, some fans still criticize Durant's decision to join the Warriors, citing that he was a ring chaser.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Green addressed that narrative, and while he agrees that Durant needed the Warriors to win, he believes that was a two-way street.

"I am never one that's gonna be like, yo, [Kevin] got championships because he came here," Green said. "No. He helped us get championships. What I will say is, he never gets the championship if he doesn't come here.
"Because I just don't foresee that happening anywhere else or else we would have saw it again happening somewhere else. It was a match made in heaven."

Durant didn't get a free ride to the NBA Finals; he was an instrumental part of the team's success.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
