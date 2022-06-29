“I’ve never seen the rebuttal, but I’m sure he was as s****y as he was when Stephen A crushed him” - Draymond Green says he enjoyed absolutely destroying Skip Bayless on his podcast

With the rise of the "new media," Draymond Green has feuded with several current media members, such as Skip Bayless. During a recent collaboration between the Golden State Warriors star's podcast and JJ Redick's podcast, Green spoke about enjoying destroying Skip Bayless.

Green has never had an issue with voicing his opinion about members of the traditional media during his career. With the rise of The Draymond Green Show, he has a more robust platform than ever to voice his opinions.

During a recent crossover episode between his podcast and JJ Redick's podcast, Green spoke about destroying Bayless.

To absolutely destroy Skip Bayless, I never seen the rebuttal, but I'm sure he was as s****y as he was when Stephen A crushed him last week. He looked like he was about to cry when he's responding to Stephen A. But the reality is the reason you should believe Stephen A, no 1 he's a real guy. I'm not just saying that because he's my guy.

Stephen A. Smith recently spoke to JJ Redick about saving First Take when Skip Bayless asked him to during their ESPN days. Green believes that Shannon Sharpe also saved Bayless when they started a similar show at Fox Sports.

Shannon actually saved the guy when he went to the next network. So, when Stephen A. comes out and said, "No, the show was suffering and I came on and saved it." You'd be a fool to not believe that because the show was suffering and Shannon came and saved it. So, I enjoyed it more than anything.

Skip Bayless had his two biggest shows with the help of other stars, which Green was happy to point out during the show. The more debatable part is whether or not Bayless was saved by the other hosts or if they found a winning formula together.

Several shows and networks have tried to replicate the idea of a debate show. Bayless had the idea to start debate shows with Stephen A., and Shannon is following the same successful business model.

For Draymond Green, Stephen A.'s comments were another opportunity to take a shot at Skip Bayless.

Draymond Green and Skip Bayless's rivalry

Green and Skip Bayless continue to take shots at one another from a distance.

Draymond Green and Skip Bayless continue to take shots at one another. While Bayless has invited Green onto his show Undisputed, Green declined the invitations.

It appears that there will continue to be problems between Green's "new media" and Bayless's "old media."

