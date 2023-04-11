Draymond Green fuels Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies rivalry, takes jibe at Grizzlies guard - “Can’t just be Dillon Brooks or something”

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies have established a robust and chippy rivalry in the NBA in recent years, with star players such as Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Dillon Brooks often going head-to-head.

Brooks was recently caught in a war of words with Klay Thompson, who claimed that he does not care about Brooks and that nobody will remember the now 27-year old when he retires.

The rivalry has often been one-sided, but it has produced some thrilling basketball games. The rift between the two squads started when Memphis acquired Andre Iguodala in 2019, but he never reported to training camp or expressed interest in playing for Memphis.

The Grizzlies lost the first two matchups between the sides this season, but have won the last 2, making it 2-2 for the regular season. The teams might yet face each other in the postseason.

Regardless, Draymond Green appears to have taken the latest jab, claiming that players need to “have a resume” in order to be invited to his podcast show. He said:

“You gotta have a lil’ resume to be on the Draymond Green Show. You can’t just be Dillon Brooks or something.”

Is Memphis Grizzlies’ rivalry with Golden State Warriors just getting started?

Bad blood came to a head when the Grizzlies and Warriors faced off for the 8th seed in the regular-season finale. The Golden State Warriors won, but thanks to the NBA's play-in tournament, these teams met again five days later, with the Grizzlies winning and earning the No. 8 seed.

In the 2021-22 season, things came full circle with Iguodala's return to Golden State. The Grizzlies went 3-1 in the two teams' regular-season matchups, and Jaren Jackson Jr. stirred the pot by tweeting the Warriors' rally phrase after defeating them.

Still, there is little doubt that the rivalry might turn a tide in the time to come. The Memphis Grizzlies are 2nd in the Western Conference this season and have a number of young stars who will only get better in the coming time.

Ja Morant is already being viewed as a generational talent and forms a strong core alongside Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Draymond says Warriors-Grizzlies isn't a rivalry because Memphis hasn't won anything meaningful Draymond says Warriors-Grizzlies isn't a rivalry because Memphis hasn't won anything meaningful https://t.co/96TGZg1Qij

The aging Golden State Warriors might have won the NBA title last season, but it is only a matter of time before their age catches up to them.

