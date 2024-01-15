Draymond Green gets fooled by incorrect stat placing him among NBA greats.

Draymond Green was a victim of his own hype machine. As the Golden State Warriors forward prepared for his return to the court on Monday he reposted a Draymond Green fan account’s stat graphic hyping up his career resume. However, the stat was made up, and Green appears to have been fooled by the internet.

Although oddly worded, the stat claimed that Green was seventh all time in combined points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. The fan-generated stat graphic said it included regular season and playoff stats combined.

Draymond Green falls for an incorrect stat.

The stat claimed Draymond Green was only behind the legendary greats of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Garnett. That is not even an accurate list of who is in the top seven.

James tops the list with 64,493 career combined stats in the five categories. His number continues to grow. The rest of the top five is made up of Hall of Fame big men. James leads Karl Malone, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Green is far removed from the top of the list. He is No. 686 all time in points, right ahead of Fred VanVleet. He is right between Trevor Ariza and Jerry West in rebounds at No. 239.

He is No. 101 in assists, trailing behind Nikola Jokic. Defensively, Green also is outside the top 100. He is No. 159 in blocks and No. 165 in steals.

Safe to say Green is far from the top seven all time. Green is not even second behind James among current players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dwarfs Green in certain categories. Green has 8,547 points, 5,294 assists and 6,750 rebounds. The Greek Freak has 19,574 points and 8,271 career rebounds.

Green may be one of the best all-around players and stat stuffers in the league and of this decade. However, he is not top 10 all time in any stat category, let alone combined stats.

Draymond Green set for return

The Golden State Warriors are set to welcome Draymond Green back on Monday. He is listed as active for the Warriors game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is at 6 p.m. ET and airs nationally on TNT.

The Warriors (18-21) could use Green as they have hit a rough patch in the season. They have been without Chris Paul due to injury and are 3-7 in their last 10 games as they have struggled to stay afloat in the West.

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have seen dips in production. They could use Green’s playmaking skills and defensive presence to help turn things around.

