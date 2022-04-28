Watch: "I got suspended from the Finals game for that! Hell no! Review that s**t!” - Draymond Green gets pissed off after Bones Hyland knees Otto Porter Jr.

During Game 5, an incident occurred that involved Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland and Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. Hyland, in an attempt to drive to the rim and lay the ball in, kneed Porter Jr. in the groin.

This drew a reaction from Draymond Green. In the footage obtained, Green can be heard stating:

“That's a knee to the nuts! I got suspended from the Finals game for that! I got suspended from the Finals game for that! Hell no! Review that ****! Hell no! Review that ****!"

"That's a knee to the nuts! I got suspended from the Finals game for that! Hell no! Review that s--t!"

Draymond Green is known for his combative personality and expressive nature, which fuels his competitive spirit.

Green, who has been at the center of multiple controversies throughout his career, was penalized in the 2016 finals for a similar transgression. There have been multiple instances where the Golden State Warriors forward has conducted himself in a questionable manner on the court.

Due to his conduct, Green has been criticized by analysts and peers as a 'dirty' player.

Draymond Green, thanks to his aggressive persona and defensive instincts, will be remembered as one of the greatest defenders in NBA history. Furthermore, Green possesses an exceptional understanding of the game.

The four-time All-Star's selfless play helped lead the Warriors to three titles in a four-year span from 2015 to 2018. The organization also amassed a record 73 wins in the 2015-16 regular season.

The Golden State Warriors are set to advance to the Western Conference Semi-Finals after their Game 5 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors and the 2022 playoffs

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets — Game 4

The Golden State Warriors look replenished, bearing similarities to their 2015 championship team. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson remain the primary options for the franchise going forward.

StatMuse @statmuse The Warriors have won 19 of 21 playoff series since 2015. The Warriors have won 19 of 21 playoff series since 2015. https://t.co/8KukH0siBa

However, the major difference this year has been the continued development of Jordan Poole, who has performed exceptionally well.

Poole, who has started every game in their series against the Denver Nuggets, has been on a hot streak. His electric scoring and playmaking ability played a pivotal role in the team's first three wins.

The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole continue to fire on all cylinders, while Draymond Green has served as their steady leader. The Western Conference should be wary of the threat these Warriors pose.

