Draymond Green gives verdict on "best backcourt ever" after snubbing Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic tandem 

Draymond Green is wearing another hat in the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Green, who had cameos on “Inside the NBA” during the second-round series between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, is now a staple in the WCF. He joins the award-winning quartet of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson in covering the head-to-head showdown.

On Wednesday, two of TNT’s other regulars, Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy called Game 1 on the sidelines. Leading into the series opener, Van Gundy said that the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving pairing is “arguably the best offensive backcourt” in NBA history. Green likely heard the comment in the booth and refused to let that claim slide away.

On Friday, Draymond Green emphatically told the Indiana Pacers legend:

“Stan [Van Gundy], your [Miller] partner, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson is the best backcourt ever. I love Luka [Doncic] and Kyrie [Irving] but Steph and Klay are the best backcourt ever.”

Reggie Miller did not back down and insisted that it wasn’t what Van Gundy meant. Miller clarified that the former longtime coach claimed that Doncic and Irving are perhaps the best pairing that can get their shots off. Charles Barkley shut down Miller’s talk and told him that Green’s rebuttal was right.

Green wasn’t expected to say something different considering he, Curry and Thompson won multiple championships together. The Splash Bros. were arguably the biggest reason the Golden State Warriors won the Larry O’Brien Trophy four times from 2015-2022. Doncic and Irving as a duo have not reached the NBA Finals yet.

Draymond Green picked Mavericks to beat Timberwolves because of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Draymond Green, on the “Point Game Podcast,” told the hosts of the show that “I love Dallas” against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner emphasized the Mavericks' depth and wing defenders who could slow down Anthony Edwards.

Green, though, underlined that the Mavericks would only go as far as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving could carry them. The Dubs’ defensive lynchpin explained how Doncic’s dominance and Irving’s underrated leadership were exactly what Jason Kidd’s team needed to advance.

Doncic and Irving have a long way to go to even sniff Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s record as champions. They may not even come close to matching the legendary Warriors guards’ success on the NBA’s biggest stage.

Draymond Green has made some comments over the years that caused fans to raise their eyebrows. Calling Curry and Thompson the greatest backcourt could lead to more debate among hoops fans.

