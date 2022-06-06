“Draymond Green is going to be thrown out of one of these games, I think he’s guaranteed that with his behavior” - NBA analyst says he is anxious after picking the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green could potentially change Fox Sports NBA analyst Nick Wright's pick for the NBA Finals. Wright chose the Warriors to win the title against the Boston Celtics. However, Draymond's "behavior" in Game 2 could alter Wright's decision. Here's what he said on "First Things First":

"I think Draymond Green is going to be thrown out of one of these games. I think he's guaranteed that with his behavior and his commentary. All of that makes me very anxious about the Warriors."

"Right now would be the last time anyone would abandon GSW. I might. I'd love to peacock & preen like Draymond's hype man but there's a lot of things that happened in G2 that don't feel sustainable. I should've not picked." Is @getnickwright debating changing his Finals pick?

Nick Wright referred to Draymond Green escaping a possible ejection during Game 2. Green issued a technical foul early on. He also could've easily been assessed another technical foul during a dust-up with Celtics' forward Jaylen Brown towards the end of the first half.

Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown getting into it

Green constantly got up in the officials' faces regarding foul calls. He was also spotted getting into a verbal altercation with several Boston Celtics players. After the game, the former DPOY made a defiant comment regarding his escape from a potential ejection, saying:

"It’s the NBA finals. Like I said, I wear my badge of honor. It’s not that I’m saying they necessarily treat me different. I’ve earned differential treatment. I enjoy that. I embrace that…"

Draymond Green, in part, to @michaeleaves on getting tangled up with Jaylen Brown: "It's the NBA finals. Like I said, I wear my badge of honor. It's not that I'm saying they necessarily treat me different. I've earned differential treatment. I enjoy that. I embrace that…"

Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors storm past Boston Celtics to level the series

The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways in remarkable fashion. They mauled the Boston Celtics defensively to register a 107-88 blowout win in Sunday's Game 2. It was a close encounter in the first half, with the Warriors leading by only two points.

Steve Kerr's men shifted gears in the opening 12 minutes of the second half and never looked back. The Dubs outscored the Celtics 35-14.

Steph Curry scored as many points as the entire Boston team during that stretch. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole returned to form, scoring 14 points in the second half on four of seven shooting from the 3-point range.

Steph Curry tonight:
29 Points
6 Rebounds
4 Assists
3 Steals
5 3PM
FINALS STEPH.

Draymond Green led the team's charge defensively. He raised his physicality and inspired the rest of the Warriors to work hard on defense. They limited Jayson Tatum and company to only 37.5% shooting.

Draymond Green on setting the tone for the



Draymond Green on setting the tone for the @warriors defense.

The series shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4, starting Wednesday (June 8). The Golden State Warriors have won at least one road game in each of their last 26 playoff series. They will be keen to keep that streak alive and hopefully take a 3-1 series lead back to San Francisco for Game 5.

