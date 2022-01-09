“Jeff Bezos/Elon Musk/Bill Gates of hoop!” - Draymond Green heaps praise on LeBron James' legendary career via Instagram story

Despite their numerous battles in four straight NBA Finals series between 2015 and 2018, Draymond Green continues to have immense respect for LeBron James and his successful NBA career. The Golden State Warriors forward recently posted about James on his Instagram story.

Green reshared a post that applauded James' performances this season and why it's important for fans to appreciate the stellar campaign the LA Lakers star has been having in year 19 of his NBA career. Draymond Green James' basketball career to billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, captioning his story:

“Jeff Bezos/Elon Musk/Bill Gates of hoop!”

Here is the original post, by way of an Instagram page called, Crossed Sports.

Green and James have a great rapport off the court. The duo are often seen bantering on social media over college football or congratulating each other on their achievements.

Draymond Green acknowledges LeBron James' jaw-dropping performances in year 19

LeBron James has been on a tear in year 19 of his career. The LA Lakers superstar is averaging 28.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 52.1% from the floor this season. No player in the history of the NBA has produced MVP-caliber numbers such as this, so late in their career.

The narrative around James being the best player in the league has changed over the last few years. With stars like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo dominating the league in their prime. It has proven difficult for many to include the 37-year-old Lakers star in any of the best player discussions.

Nevertheless, James seems to have taken up the challenge of proving his critics wrong. It would be fair to say that James has led many to believe that he can still play the way he did during his supposed "prime". His points per game production is the highest he has recorded since his 2009-10 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James has been key to the Lakers orchestrating a turnaround over their last few games. With Anthony Davis sidelined due to injury and DeAndre Jordan not performing as expected, James has been starting at center and in the five games he has done so, the Lakers are undefeated. Los Angeles has also scored 127 points on average during that time span.

The LeBron-led LA Lakers have won four games in a row and will be eager to make it five against the in-form Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

