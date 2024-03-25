Draymond Green doesn't hide true feelings about Rockets as battle for final play-in spot heats up

Draymond Green suffered a close 114-110 decision on the road to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. After a quick start, the Dubs allowed the home team to methodically cut down their lead before succumbing to defeat. The Warriors missed a few key baskets, while their defense couldn’t hold up to contain the hosts.

Golden State’s loss dropped their slate to 36-34, which puts them just one game ahead of the Houston Rockets for the final play-in ticket. The Bay Area team will be on the road in their next four games before going home for a showdown with the Dallas Mavericks. Green’s team could slide more in the standings before they tussle with the Rockets on Apr. 4.

After the loss to the Timberwolves, Draymond Green was asked if he was monitoring the team that had been trying to chase him down. The charismatic player promptly answered:

“I don’t give a damn about the Rockets.”

The four-time champ didn’t likely mean disrespect for the Houston Rockets. What he was more concerned about was how they have been playing. After a sizzling-hot February, the Dubs are only 5-7 in March. With the Rockets surging, Golden State’s 10th spot in the West is suddenly up for grabs.

The Bay Area team has suffered back-to-back losses where they had a double-digit lead and let the advantage slip. They were up by 12 points against the Indiana Pacers on Friday before caving in 123-111. The Dubs zoomed to the same advantage versus Minnesota and again wilted in the second half.

Draymond Green said that they are in a precarious situation because they can’t win games they are supposed to win. For him, a championship has to be a group that can take care of business and do more when it counts most. This season, the former Defensive Player of the Year has bemoaned the Dubs’ ability to do that.

Draymond Green thinks the Warriors should have beaten the Timberwolves

Draymond Green said after the loss to Minnesota that the Warriors have not been able to consistently beat teams they are supposed to beat. He also added that they have also let opportunities pass them when they could have pulled off an upset against favored teams.

Green went as far as to say that the Dubs should have gotten a different outcome on Sunday night:

“For sure (we should have won the game). We had too many breakdowns. You just can’t win having breakdowns. It changes momentum, and momentum in this league is not easy to get back.”

Draymond Green added that they could prevent breakdowns and possibly still lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Having those breakdowns and hoping to beat a “technically better team” was almost next to impossible, according to him.