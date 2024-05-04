Draymond Green highlights flaw in Jalen Brunson's game that might impede Knicks' journey to 'Promised land'

Draymond Green has noted a potential Jalen Brunson factor that could derail the New York Knicks' chances to become NBA champions this season. Jalen Brunson became the go-to guy of the team last season, taking them to the playoffs in two straight seasons, including a No. 2 seed this campaign.

However, the Golden State Warriors power forward has doubts about Jalen Brunson's chances to take his team to the promised land at the end of the 2024 NBA playoffs. Green notes that a player who has the ball in his hands as much as Brunson may not be the best option to lead a team to the title:

"I don't hate the Knicks. However, I am honest, and I'm not delusional, and a ball-dominant Jalen Brunson ain't gonna get you to the promised land.

"I didn't say you weren't going to win the first-round series. I didn't even see you weren't going to win the second-round series, because if I'm honest, I think you guys should easily win the second-round series. So I didn't say that. I said you can't get tot he promised land," Green clarified.

Green still had some praise for Jalen Brunson, admitting that the former Mavericks guard earned his respect and after the Philadelphia 76ers series, he's even higher on Brunson's game. He also said that the Knicks won't win the title if Brunson takes up much of the team's offense.

The four-time NBA champion added that Brunson is yet to face adversity, and he wants to see how the Knicks guard would respond after having a poor game.

Jalen Brunson could take the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals this season

As Draymond Green said, Jalen Brunson and his Knicks could easily win their second-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers. This won't be an easy task, as the Pacers already shocked the NBA by taking down the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, outside of Julius Randle, the Knicks are fully healthy to take on this challenge, contrary to the Bucks. Jalen Brunson is inspired, and Donte DiVincenzo has stepped up in the postseason. With Josh Hart also doing his thing, the Knicks appear to be a lock to make the pre-NBA Finals round.

However, they face a notable team that could make things tough for them, but the Pacers seem like the clear underdog in this series.