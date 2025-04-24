Draymond Green hilariously slams Rockets fans for screaming "F*ck you Draymond" during Game 2: "Can't steal other people's s**t"

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors did not have a good night on Wednesday as they dropped Game 2 to the Houston Rockets. On top of this, the Toyota Center crowd piled on Green — and he heard them loud and clear.

In the media availability following the 109-94 loss to the Rockets, Green was asked whether he was bothered that the fans yelled "F*** you Draymond" at him. Instead of giving a loud, enraged answer, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate took a dismissive tone:

"It's not original," Green said as he shook his head. "I've been there before and won a championship while it was happening...can't steal other people's s***. That belongs to Boston."

Green, of course, is referring to the 2022 NBA Finals, when he and his Warriors teammates endured raucous jeers as they went up against the Boston Celtics. The Warriors ended up winning that series 4-2 and Green took home his fourth NBA title.

Against the Rockets in Game 2, however, Golden State hardly looked like a championship contender, particularly because they got limited minutes from two key rotation players. Jimmy Butler played less than eight minutes before a hard fall on his back forced him to leave the game early, while Brandin Podziemski could not shake off an illness that had rendered his game status as questionable.

Green finished the game with eight points, five rebounds, and five turnovers while Steph Curry turned in a relatively tame 20-point performance. Without the energy of Butler and Podziemski, the Warriors were badly outrebounded 47-33 in this 15-point loss.

As far as crowd reaction is concerned, Green will have a welcome change of scenery as the series shifts to Chase Center for Games 3 and 4.

Draymond Green downplays physicality between Warriors and Rockets in Game 2

Aside from commenting on the expletive-laden chants of the Houston crowd, Green also gave his assessment of the physicality between the two teams on Wednesday night:

"I thought it was a little less physical than Game 1," Green said as per Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater.

For what it's worth, the Rockets committed two more personal fouls in Game 2 while the Warriors' count stayed at 18. Also, while only personal fouls were called in Game 1, a total of six players (including Green himself) were slapped with a technical foul and Rockets guard Jalen Green was whistled for a flagrant foul in Game 2.

