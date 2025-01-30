Draymond Green hits out trolls after receiving backlash for questioning Karl-Anthony Towns' defense against Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is dealing with a strained calf and is considered day-to-day, which means he has the time to watch more basketball and be active on social media. He called out trolls after his take about Karl-Anthony Towns received backlash.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Defensive Player of the Year wasnt' a fan of KAT's defense on Nikola Jokic. He argued that the star's defense could be a difference-maker for a New York Knicks team looking to win a championship.

However, Towns was in foul trouble guarding Jokic, and Green reckons the Knicks big man doesn't have the mindset to go to the next level. Fans went off on the Warriors star, who doesn't want to respond to what he called "trolls."

"Looking forward to NOT reading comments from a bunch of 🤡’s tell me I don’t know what I’m talking about 🤣🤣🤣🤣. If you already did… paint your face," Green tweeted.

Due to foul trouble, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with just 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The New York Knicks also contained Nikola Jokic to 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, which helped them to a 112-102 victory.

Nevertheless, Draymond Green still found a fault in the Knicks' win. He has the credentials to back up his claims, but KAT has been having a fantastic first season in New York.

Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He's shooting 54.0% from the field, including 44.9% from beyond the arc, and 83.9% from the free throw line.

The Knicks are 32-16 and third in the Eastern Conference, behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. They swept the season series 2-0 against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Draymond Green still recovering from calf injury

Draymond Green still recovering from calf injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors are hovering near a .500 record past the midway point of the regular season. They have been linked to a potential trade before or at the deadline next week but also need to get healthy.

Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga remain out for the Warriors, with the team's PR announcing an update on both players. Green was re-evaluated and has been given a day-to-day tag. He will continue his recovery by slowly rejoining practice.

The former DPOY suffered a calf injury on Jan. 18 against the Washington Wizards. As for Kuminga, he's set to be re-evaluated in two weeks, which means Green will likely return to the lineup earlier.

Green has missed 12 games this season, with the Warriors going 5-7.

