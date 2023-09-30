Draymond Green injury: Details, recovery, return timeline and more explored

Draymond Green reportedly sustained an ankle sprain ahead of the 2023 training camp. The Golden State Warriors have suffered an early blow with this news. His participation was extremely crucial at the start of this new season, with Chris Paul entering the rotation this year.

However, the Dubs will likely have to wait a significant period to see the former DPOY back on the court. As per Kron4News' Jason Dumas, Green's injury is expected to take at least three to six weeks of recovery. Dumas also stated that it isn't a high ankle injury.

With the timetable set for three to six weeks for his recovery, Draymond Green could miss the Warriors' initial games of the season. He will likely miss the entire preseason, too. The aging Dubs are counting on their stars to be healthy and have a comfortable regular season next year, but Green's injury could hamper their chances of doing so.

The 3x All-Star has been the backbone of their defense for years. The Warriors struggled mightily in his absence over the last two seasons, and that's likely to be the case as they don't have enough defensive depth. Moreover, the Warriors also face the lack of size issue, so they will miss Green when the season begins.

Draymond Green's injury solves Warriors starting lineup conundrum momentarily

The Golden State Warriors enter the 2023-24 NBA season boasting six starters, as per their head coach, Steve Kerr. Chris Paul was widely expected to come off the bench. However, he hasn't seemed receptive to talks about coming off the bench.

Kerr has to pick two starters between Paul, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. However, that issue seems to have dialed down after Draymond Green's injury. Green's absence opens the door for CP3 to find a spot in the starting five, with Wiggins moving to the four. Steph Curry will be at the two, while Klay Thompson will start at small forward.

However, that's only going to be a temporary solution. Kerr will have to make some hard choices once Green returns, as he will likely be in the starting lineup. Maintaining locker room harmony would be his utmost priority, and that will be tough if it comes down to CP3 having to sacrifice his role and play as the sixth man.

On paper, that seems like the ideal move. Paul is excellent at playing alongside young players. That was one of the major reasons the Warriors acquired him this offseason. He can help guys like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody excel while running point for the second unit.

However, if using Chris Paul in the starting lineup somehow works out, it will be interesting to see who Steve Kerr decides to bench once Draymond Green returns.