Draymond Green injury update: A cloud of uncertainty over his return to action, as per prominent NBA reporter

There is no question that Draymond Green plays a very pivotal role in the Golden State Warriors’ system. He has not played for the Warriors in their last 10 games, barring an appearance of just seven seconds on Klay Thompson’s return. Draymond is yet to be re-evaluated after injuring his back, but there are question marks on when he’ll be ready.

ESPN insider Marc J. Spears shared his concern on Draymond Green’s injury earlier, on NBA Today. Spears was asked about Klay’s availability for the upcoming fixture against the Dallas Mavericks, after the shooting guard missed his last two games. Spears responded with little concern about Klay’s situation, saying:

“Everything I’m hearing is, he’s expected to play tomorrow night against Dallas. I’m probably more concerned right now for Draymond Green. You know, he still has another week before the Warriors re-evaluate him, but right now – I keep hearing there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.”

StatMuse @statmuse The Warriors this season:



28-6 with Draymond

4-7 without Draymond



They have lost 6 of their last 9 games, including tonight to the Pacers missing 4 starters. The Warriors this season:28-6 with Draymond4-7 without DraymondThey have lost 6 of their last 9 games, including tonight to the Pacers missing 4 starters. https://t.co/tMgbKfrWnC

Draymond Green initially struggled with a calf injury, which was later discovered to be an injury to his lower disk. Stats have often shown how much better the Warriors are, with Draymond on the floor being the voice that leads the team. Marc J. Spears feels his absence will hurt the Warriors, saying:

“I’m wondering if perhaps this could go a little longer. He’s the heart and soul of this team. The same way we saw with Gobert’s absence, how much it’s hurt the Jazz, I think you’re seeing that with the Warriors right now. They need him on both ends of the court. But hey, it’s very uncertain when Draymond will be back.”

How much of an impact will Draymond Green’s absence have?

The Warriors have felt the pinch of Draymond’s absence and as a result have lost quite a few games. In ten games without him, the Warriors are 5-5, including a twenty-point blowout loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors are still holding on to second position in the Western Conference standings, but could soon be sliding.

Another looming concern for the Warriors is Steph Curry’s shooting slump. He has shot poorly, going through one of the worst shooting slumps of his career. In the Warriors' match-up against the Utah Jazz, Steph Curry shot 25% from the field and only 7.7% from beyond the arc. In an interview after the game, Steph was open about what they’re missing in Draymond Green’s absence.

Although Draymond is not a high-volume scorer, his leadership and basketball IQ are top notch – bringing balance to the Warrior’s style of play. His defensive capability is something that has helped the Warriors respond to offensive runs by their opponents, often this season. In 34 games, he has averaged 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Warriors will just have to find a way to ride through until Green is fit to come back. Draymond Green’s injury has probably come at the most unexpected time, just as things were looking up for the Warriors – with Klay Thompson’s return. It will be interesting to see what the Splash Brothers can do to help the team out.

