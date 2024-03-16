Draymond Green Injury Update: Latest on Warriors 4x-champion's status against LA Lakers (March 16)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will continue to be on the injury report alongside two-time MVP Steph Curry for the highly anticipated matchup against the LA Lakers on Saturday night. The marquee game is part of the NBA's nine-game slate.

The Warriors are coming off a 109-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the road without Green. Jonathan Kuminga notched up a team-high 27 points with four rebounds and two assists on 8-of-17 shooting, including making both his 3-pointers.

The Warriors are going through a rough four-game run, losing thrice, including two at the Chase Center and going 2-4 in their last six outings. The team is facing a pivotal point in the regular season with 17 games left.

With injuries to their star players, each game holds significant value as they strive for a play-in spot for the playoffs.

Draymond Green injury update

Despite working through a back injury, Draymond Green remains optimistic about his chances of playing when the Warriors face off against the Lakers in a prime-time matchup at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

The four-time NBA champion took some extra rest this week ahead of the highly anticipated game.

What happened to Draymond Green?

During his podcast on Thursday, Draymond Green opened up about his battle with back issues, revealing that they have been bothering him for the last few games.

Despite the diligent efforts of the training staff, Green expressed frustration at being unable to engage in much activity the day after a game due to the discomfort. In his podcast, Green said:

“My back has been bothering me for like four or five games, and I’ve kind of been going through it like just playing through it and playing through it,”

He continued:

"They’re doing things to get me back to a good space to go in the game, and then third quarter or so, it just locks all the way back up, and you’re grinding through the rest of the game just trying to get to the end.

"Next day, not in a good space, can’t really get on the court even if wanted to get some work in, and then getting it back to a good space to go back out there and play.”

Detailing his history of back injuries and the importance of listening to his body, Green emphasized the need for self-awareness in managing his condition.

He expressed hope that the additional days off this week will allow him to take the court against the Lakers and the remaining stretch of the regular season as the Warriors make a push for the postseason.

The absence of Draymond Green significantly impacts the dynamic of the Warriors. Without him, Golden State has gone 11-14 this season and 23-17 with Green. Given the playoff implications of the upcoming game against the Lakers, Green's presence will be crucial for the Warriors' success.