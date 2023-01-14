Draymond Green could opt out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors at the end of the season and become a free agent. Green has suggested that his time with the Warriors could be coming to an end.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, the former Defensive Player of the year discussed his impending decision. Green explained that the Warriors operate have luxury concerns. He would have loved to play in Golden State for the rest of his career but acknowledges the business side of the NBA.

"If you don't get to know the business, then you can be blindsided," Green said. "And be like, 'Oh man, well everything I've done there, I thought I'd be there forever.' I quite frankly don't think I will be. I would love to be, but I also understand the business.

He continued:

"I understand the luxury tax. I understand you got these young guys and contracts up, and they have to get paid. I understand all of those things, and so just for me, when I say the writing is on the wall, that's what I mean by the writing's on the wall. I just understand the business side."

Draymond Green might have sealed his fate in the offseason when he punched Jordan Poole in practice. Green also discussed the incident with Taylor Rooks, explaining that his personal relationship with Poole changed, but their bond as teammates remain the same.

"We go to work every day together," Green said. "Our lockers are right next to each other. That never changed. We ride the same buses together. We change in the same locker room on the road together. None of that has changed. Did it change out relationship? Of course. Absolutely. That's still a work in progress."

Draymond Green wants a max contract

Draymond Green is looking for maximum money for his next contract. Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported last year that Green was seeking a five-year, $164 million deal from the Golden State Warriors. However, the defending champs prioritized Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors secured Poole and Wiggins by giving them new contract before the season started. If Golden State gives into Green's demands, it could impact their already huge luxury tax, and if they don't, the four-time champion will surely enter the free agent market.

Green has already been linked with several teams, including the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons. The Lakers will have money this summer, and Green is good friends with LeBron James. The Mavericks want to add defense and extra playmaking, while the Pistons represent home for Green, who is from Saginaw, Michigan.

