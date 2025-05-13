Draymond Green issues unconditional apology in powerful statement: "I felt like a coward when I got home"

During the post-game interview after the Golden State Warriors' 117-110 Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Draymond Green issued an apology to the media.

The Warriors star apologized for his unprofessional conduct on Saturday, as he didn't speak with reporters after the Game 3 loss.

"Before I start, I want to apologize to y'all," Green said. "I didn't talk the other day. I was quite a bit frustrated and very careful of -- didn't want to get myself fined, but more so say something and make it sound like an excuse.

"We struggle and lose, and I didn't come up here and talk, and I felt like a coward when I got home. So I wanted to apologize to y'all for that."

Draymond Green was assessed with back-to-back fouls to get fouled out when the Timberwolves were up two points with under five minutes left in Game 3. With their primary defender off the floor, the Warriors suffered a 102-97 loss on Saturday despite being in the lead for most of the game.

Following their Game 4 loss, Golden State has lost three in a row in the absence of Steph Curry to go down 3-1 in the Western Conference semifinal series. They will look to keep their season alive as they head to Minnesota for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Draymond Green advises Steph Curry not to be "Superman" in injury return

While the Golden State Warriors have their backs up against the wall as they head to Minnesota for Game 5, Draymond Green is against the idea of Steph Curry making a premature return from injury to try and keep their season alive.

In his post-game interview, Green advised against Curry rushing back to action for the upcoming must-win game if he's not fit to play.

"Nah, we’re not going to Superman this thing. If he’s in a place where he can play, I’m sure he will," Draymond Green said.

"Him and Rick [Celebrini] and everyone else will figure that out, but we don’t need Superman. You got to play the long game, so, if he can, we know he will. But there’s no pressure. We got to find a way to win whether he plays or not."

Steph Curry has been out since exiting Game 1 early due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. While the two-time NBA MVP's status is set to be re-evaluated ahead of Game 5, his official timeline for return is for Game 6, for which the Warriors will need to win once in his absence.

