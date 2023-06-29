Last offseason, Draymond Green was in the headlines for the wrong reasons during training camp. During a practice one afternoon, he and teammate Jordan Poole got into a heated discussion. Things quickly escalated, and Green went on to sucker punch Poole.

Despite this nasty altercation, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole managed to make things work throughout the year. The Golden State Warriors delt with it internally, though there was no denying the dark cloud it left over the team.

During a recent epsiode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre touched on the altercation between the two teammates. There it was cited that Poole allegedly told Green he'd be on the Sacramento Kings soon as his deal was getting ready to expire. Poole also made comments about money as he was on the cusp of signing a max contract extension to stay with Golden State.

Draymond Green has the last laugh in war of words with Jordan Poole

While the Golden State Warriors might have downplayed things, it's hard to believe that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole fully got past what happens. If there was a minor feud going on between them, the former Defensive Player of the Year had the last laugh.

When Poole got his contract extension, many expected it meant the end of Green's run with the Warriors. However, in a shocking turn of events, the team parted ways with the young guard. Hours before the NBA Draft, Golden State made a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire Chris Paul in exchange for Poole.

With the Poole contract off the books, it opens the door for the Warriors to go after Green in free agency. The former All-Star had a player option, but chose to decline and hit the market this summer.

It goes without saying what Green means to Warriors organization. Alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, he is one of the pillars of their dynasty. His defense and do-it-all skillset is what allowed them to be such a dynamic team.

There is no telling what will happen with Green this summer as he'll likely be eyeing a big contract. That being said, with Poole being traded away, it certainly creates the possibility that he remains with the Warriors going forward.

