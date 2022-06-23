"I ain't saying Draymond shouldn't, I ain't saying KD shouldn't when they clap back. It just could never be personal for me" - Marcus Spears offers his take on Draymond Green and Kevin Durant's hatred towards media

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have often been on the receiving end of media criticism throughout their careers.

Durant’s lackluster performance in the playoffs threw question marks on his legacy, despite the number of seasons he’s been the league’s top scorer. The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, on the other hand, has been the media’s target on multiple occasions – either about his game or his opinions.

Draymond Green recently addressed the criticism he’s received, highlighting the use of his social media presence to respond to said criticism.

Green and Durant have not hesitated to correct false narratives driven by the media. The Brooklyn Nets star has even gone to the extent of responding to random fans on Twitter.

On the latest episode of “First Take,” Marcus Spears stated that the media isn’t different from the past. He said:

“I don't know what new media is. I don't know what the media is doing now that I didn't deal with as a player.

“We had reporters and beat writers that hated all the time. We had people on television that didn't know particular things about the game, and they made outlandish statements. That's been happening since the beginning of time.”

However harsh the media is, players in the past have always found a way to silence the noise and focus on their game. But with today’s access to social media, news reaches the players much more easily than before. Some of them evidently chose not to hold back.

Marcus Spears backed Green and Durant for giving it back to the media, but believes they shouldn't take it personally, as he said:

“I ain't saying Draymond shouldn't, I ain't saying KD shouldn't when they clap back. It just never could be personal for me because you are not doing what I'm doing.”

“I love these guys having their mediums. I love that they have podcasts. I love that they can get their own word out their own version of how they see things transpiring and what's happening, but opinions and critiques and articles have been written since the beginning of time, OK. It's going to continue to happen.”

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant entertain their fans off-court as well

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are both out-spoken characters, never hesitating to voice their opinions. Playing at the level they do, both also possess an analytical mind that likes to breakdown situations and get to the bottom of them. What’s more? Fans love to know what the players think and value their opinion.

Green has been active on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” even through the playoffs, and has received criticism for that as well. However, that didn’t stop him from continuing, because he believed his fans deserved to know his opinion.

Draymond Green @Money23Green Anybody talk out of turn today? Just logging on the app to see if there’s someone to destroy Anybody talk out of turn today? Just logging on the app to see if there’s someone to destroy 👀👀👀

Kevin Durant, on the other hand, has a podcast called “The ETCs with Kevin Durant.” It covers other sports and Kevin Durant’s business interests as well.

Both of these stars have been able to build a platform for themselves to reach the fans directly. In doing so, they've made strides in correcting the media's narratives.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far