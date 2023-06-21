Draymond Green Lakers trade rumors: How would Warriors' superstar fit alongside LeBron James and company?

Draymond Green is set to decline his player option for the 2023-2024 season and become an unrestricted free agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who tweeted:

"Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Check out Shams Charania's tweet below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium.

There has been plenty of speculation that Green, who has spent his entire 11 year career with the Golden State Warriors, could decide to team up with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. While the four-time All-Star lacks upside as a scorer, his defensive versatility and playmaking abilities should make him a good on-court fit with the Lakers.

Green has been a consistent presence on the All-Defensive Team, making eight over the course of his career, including each of the last three seasons. He was also named the 2016-2017 Defensive Player of the Year. The combination of him and Anthony Davis would likely be the best defensive duo in the league.

Furthermore, Green would give the Lakers a legitimate option as a playmaker alongside James. It has been no secret that Los Angeles is looking to lessen LeBron's load as a playmaker. While floor spacing would be a challenge, the Lakers were able to reach the Western Conference Finals with a roster that didn't have many outside threats.

Green will likely look to remain with the Warriors, however, the franchise's interest in a reunion remains unclear. If he does move on, the Lakers will likely be in the picture, depending on the type of contract he will be able to command.

Stephen A. Smith believes Draymond Green is worth $100 million

There have been plenty of questions about Draymond Green's value, particularly if he is outside of the Golden State Warriors' system. Speaking on his ESPN show First Take, Stephen A. Smith revealed that he believes Green is worth $100 million, stating:

"I think Draymond is easily worth another $100 million... $100 to $120 million in today's NBA economy, with [Karl-Anthony Towns] signing for $250 million and they ain't win a d**n thing, I don't want to hear that Draymond Green ain't worth that money. You d**n right he's worth that money."

Check out Stephen A. Smith's full comments below:

First Take @FirstTake



"$100-$120M in today's NBA economy, with KAT signing for $250M and they ain't win a damn thing? I don't want to hear that Dryamond Green ain't worth that money. You're damn right he's worth that money." @stephenasmith says Draymond Green is "easily" worth another $100M"$100-$120M in today's NBA economy, with KAT signing for $250M and they ain't win a damn thing? I don't want to hear that Dryamond Green ain't worth that money. You're damn right he's worth that money." .@stephenasmith says Draymond Green is "easily" worth another $100M 👀"$100-$120M in today's NBA economy, with KAT signing for $250M and they ain't win a damn thing? I don't want to hear that Dryamond Green ain't worth that money. You're damn right he's worth that money." https://t.co/amxG8TWjTL

It is unclear what Green will command on his next contract, however, he has made it clear he is looking to cash in one last time. While he could remain with the Warriors, their luxury tax bill would be astronomical if he does. Furthermore, a massive payday could eliminate the Los Angeles Lakers as a suitor. Free agency officially begins on June 30th.

Poll : 0 votes