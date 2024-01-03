Draymond Green latest fine: How much of $100,000,000 contract has the Warriors star squandered in suspensions so far?

Over the summer, Draymond Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Golden State Warriors. Through two months of the season, he has already coughed up a substantial amount to fines.

Green has built a reputation of being a "tough guy" in the NBA, and it has come to hurt him this season. Following two major incidents on the court, he's already been suspended a total of 15 games this season.

In total, Draymond Green has paid $2,329,115 in fines. A majority of this stems from his two suspensions. First, he got five games for choking out Rudy Gobert during a scuffle with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, he is suspended indefinitely after punching Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic.

Aside from the two suspensions, Green has paid $20,000 in fines just for his ejections and technical fouls this season. Looking at his new contract, the former Defensive Player of the Year is owed a salary of $22.3 million. As the deal progresses, that number slightly increases.

As he's been forced to sit, Green has only appeared in 15 games for the Warriors this season. In that time, he is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Warriors aren't expecting Draymond Green back anytime soon

As we approach nearly a month since Draymond Green got suspended, there is still no clear timetable on when he'll be back. When asked about the subject, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he isn't sure.

Kerr stated that he's had some contact with Green via text messages, but it hasn't been much. He also stated that the former All-Star hasn't been back at the team facility with the group.

"He's not been in the facility, at least with us," Kerr said. "We text. But we've been giving him his space and he's been giving us ours."

In the 10 games that he's missed over the past few weeks, the Warriors have managed to stay afloat. They have a record of 6-4 in this stretch, including a five-game winning streak. Golden State is fresh off a victory over the Orlando Magic.

With Green out of the lineup, Kerr has been able to play Jonathan Kuminga more on a nightly basis. Ther former lottery pick has made the most of this situation, averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds as a starter this season.

Based on Kerr's response, it seems the league is still ways away from ending Green's suspension and letting him return to the Warriors.