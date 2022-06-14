"He was an All-Star starter for a reason!" - Draymond Green with all praises for 2022 All-Star teammate after another big night in Game 5 of Finals, says they're not surprised with his success

Draymond Green acknowledged Andrew Wiggins' brilliant performance in Game 5 as he was at the heart of the Golden State Warriors’ victory at Chase Center. The Boston Celtics found it difficult to contain Wiggins, who registered a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins was active on the defensive end as well, causing problems for his matchups. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown logged poor field goal percentages, making Game 5 a win for the Warriors on both ends of the floor.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins: “He was an All-Star starter for a reason.” Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins: “He was an All-Star starter for a reason.” 💯

Draymond Green played the “I told you so” card in the post-game interview, recognizing Andrew Wiggins’ huge performance:

“He was an All-Star starter for a reason.”

Andrew Wiggins has been a vital piece in the Warriors’ system during the playoffs, especially stepping it up in the finals. Prior to the finals, Wiggins averaged 15.8 points and seven rebounds. It has marginally increased to 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds against the Celtics.

Wiggins has received support from his teammates and head-coach alike since he was traded to the team. The fruits of that trade are visible now, with the Warriors needing all hands on deck against the Celtics’ defense. Defensive presence is another factor that makes Andrew Wiggins indispensable to the Warriors’ roster.

36 years after his father's clutch Game 5 performance in The Finals, Andrew Wiggins (26 PTS & 13 REB) led the twitter.com/NBAHistory/sta… NBA History @NBAHistory #NBA75 Mitchell Wiggins, father of Andrew Wiggins, came off the bench for the Rockets in Game 5 of the 1986 #NBAFinals against Boston and helped lead Houston to victory with 16 PTS and 7 REB! #NBAVault Mitchell Wiggins, father of Andrew Wiggins, came off the bench for the Rockets in Game 5 of the 1986 #NBAFinals against Boston and helped lead Houston to victory with 16 PTS and 7 REB! #NBAVault #NBA75 https://t.co/2neSjzIKge Like Father, Like Son36 years after his father's clutch Game 5 performance in The Finals, Andrew Wiggins (26 PTS & 13 REB) led the @warriors to a Game 5 victory to take a 3-2 series lead in the #NBAFinals Like Father, Like Son36 years after his father's clutch Game 5 performance in The Finals, Andrew Wiggins (26 PTS & 13 REB) led the @warriors to a Game 5 victory to take a 3-2 series lead in the #NBAFinals! twitter.com/NBAHistory/sta… https://t.co/dz7re0LSU6

Draymond Green highlighted the team’s thought process when Wiggins was signed back in 2020, as he said:

“That is a guy that could fit next to a healthy group absolutely well.”

Wiggins took some time to get into his rhythm within the Warriors’ high-paced system, but has started thriving this season. He has received a lot of guidance over the years from teammates like Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson - who have played at the highest level with regularity.

The former Rookie of the Year did not give up on his style of play though – attacking the rim consistently – which has proved to be an added advantage, bringing balance to the Warriors’ offense.

Draymond Green not surprised with Andrew Wiggins' impact

Andrew Wiggins’ impact can often go unnoticed or under-appreciated on a superstar-heavy roster like the Golden State Warriors. However, he has stood out in the 2022 playoffs, receiving the utmost confidence from Steve Kerr.

Draymond Green has publicly appreciated Wiggins' game as well - on multiple occasions.

Wiggins’ ability to attack the rim in a team that focuses on deep shots, gives opponents a lot of gameplan issues. Ime Udoka of the Celtics would probably have to go to the film room and come up with a plan to contain Wiggins as well in Game 6, away from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Throughout the playoffs, barring two games, Wiggins has contributed double-digits in scoring. He recorded his sixth double-double of the playoffs in Game 5, being especially effective in grabbing boards.

Wiggins is pretty good at taking care of the ball as well, having turned the ball over only 20 times throughout the playoffs – two more than what the Celtics recorded in Game 5.

Hands-down, Wiggins has been the X-factor for the Warriors so far in the series, holding on to a 3-2 lead after five games. The timing of his growth has enabled the Warriors to become contenders, despite not being among the favorites at the start of the season.

